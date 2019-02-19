Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2017-18?

Who are Thompson Rivers University’s top earners? What did your profs make in the 2017-18 financial year? How much does the president make? Use the search form below to search for a name or position. You can also sort the list by clicking on the columns below.
Questions? See the FAQ below.
|Name
|Positon
|Remuneration
|Expenses
|Total
|Abdullah, Mohd
|Senior Lecturer
|127,403
|14,229
|141,632
|Acreman, Dennis
|Associate Dean, Faculty of Science
|126,819
|2,362
|129,180
|Adam, Christine
|Dean of Students
|147,429
|17,231
|164,660
|Ahmed, Ehsan
|Lecturer
|89,533
|4,683
|94,216
|Ahmed, Faheem
|Full Professor
|150,270
|4,510
|154,781
|Airini
|Dean, FoHSED
|192,711
|34,625
|227,336
|Alger, Connie
|Senior Lecturer
|93,470
|3,323
|96,793
|Anaere, Charles
|Sessional Lecturer
|131,567
|0
|131,567
|Anderberg, Marian
|Lecturer
|108,800
|2,097
|110,896
|Anderson, James
|Senior Lecturer
|296,536
|1,291
|297,827
|Anderson, Lucille
|Lecturer
|85,383
|1,750
|87,133
|Anderson, Renee
|Senior Lecturer
|107,607
|4,257
|111,864
|Antulov, John
|Men's Soccer Head Coach
|77,188
|5,062
|82,249
|Apps, Linda
|Instructional Designer
|77,312
|0
|77,312
|Archer, Paul
|Manager, HR Services
|80,149
|1,066
|81,215
|Asuchak, Warren
|Executive Director, Facilities Management
|130,051
|4,924
|134,975
|Atkins, Terryl
|Senior Lecturer
|95,816
|0
|95,816
|Babcock, Lloyd
|Senior Lecturer
|127,243
|0
|127,243
|Babinchuk, Wayne
|Senior Lecturer
|118,241
|0
|118,241
|Baldwin, Lyn
|Associate Professor
|106,758
|2,500
|109,258
|Bangma, Hank
|Senior Lecturer
|87,377
|0
|87,377
|Banks, Kathryn
|Assistant Professor
|93,230
|4,054
|97,284
|Barragan, Salvador
|Assistant Professor
|117,025
|991
|118,016
|Barrie, Kevin
|Lecturer
|100,375
|1,206
|101,581
|Barringer, Patrick
|Lecturer
|95,964
|4,008
|99,972
|Baugh, Laurie
|Full Professor
|124,242
|750
|124,992
|Bell, Anthony
|Senior Lecturer
|124,162
|3,192
|127,354
|Bell, Wilson
|Assistant Professor
|86,719
|2,716
|89,435
|Bellamy, Lorne
|Lecturer
|89,004
|0
|89,004
|Belliveau, Jolanta
|Manager Accounting - Revenue
|79,694
|1,049
|80,743
|Bennett, Kimberly
|Director, Student Affairs
|78,863
|9,578
|88,442
|Bennett, Lloyd
|Associate Professor
|113,143
|3,279
|116,422
|Bentham, Donna
|Lecturer
|93,148
|595
|93,744
|Bepple, Nancy
|Instructional Support I
|75,594
|1,746
|77,339
|Bermiller, Jason
|Lecturer
|100,261
|0
|100,261
|Bissonnette, Daniel
|Lecturer
|88,704
|4,002
|92,706
|Blackford, Scott
|Legal Counsel II
|112,806
|11,442
|124,248
|Blackstock, Sheila
|Lecturer
|99,634
|3,505
|103,140
|Blake, Wendy
|Director, Network & Technical Services
|90,086
|1,793
|91,879
|Block, Tina
|Associate Professor
|99,066
|2,135
|101,201
|Bluhm, Michael
|AVP Enrolment Services & University Registrar
|150,083
|10,716
|160,799
|Boucher, Devon
|Lecturer
|93,148
|0
|93,148
|Bourque Bearskin, R. Lisa
|Associate Professor
|100,541
|6,268
|106,810
|Bouthillier, Brian
|Lecturer
|93,936
|2,685
|96,620
|Bovis-Cnossen, Christine
|Provost & VP Academic
|211,181
|25,551
|236,732
|Brandoli, Alan
|Senior Lecturer
|107,766
|0
|107,766
|Brewer, Sharon
|Associate Professor
|113,435
|815
|114,250
|Brewster, Richard
|Full Professor
|117,606
|5,393
|123,000
|Brown, Jason
|Lecturer
|93,936
|3,528
|97,464
|Bruce, Vicki
|Sessional Lecturer
|78,469
|3,603
|82,072
|Buckley, Barbara
|Assistant Professor
|85,585
|939
|86,525
|Budnikas, Marjorie
|Assistant Registrar, Audit & Graduation
|80,149
|7,337
|87,486
|Buis, Douglas
|Associate Professor
|132,137
|2,646
|134,783
|Bunney, Gary
|Program Review Officer
|87,613
|0
|87,613
|Burgess, Kim
|Assistant Professor
|93,148
|6,246
|99,394
|Burkholder, David
|Manager, Learning & Communication Systems
|80,149
|7,766
|87,916
|Burley, Hugh
|Manager Information Security
|84,989
|10,939
|95,928
|Burton, Carl
|Faculty Member
|93,936
|654
|94,590
|Butorac, Mark
|OLFM Faculty Member
|91,430
|0
|91,430
|Cadre, Cara
|Senior Lecturer
|97,752
|5,855
|103,607
|Caldera-Noriega, Juan
|OLFM Faculty Member
|90,994
|2,008
|93,002
|Campbell, Craig
|Lecturer
|86,091
|7,157
|93,248
|Caputo, Shari
|Lecturer
|84,033
|1,842
|85,874
|Carson, Nancy
|Senior Lecturer
|121,210
|1,273
|122,483
|Carter, David
|Lecturer
|86,418
|2,521
|88,939
|Caton, Kellee
|Associate Professor
|92,656
|5,889
|98,545
|Cederlof, Christina
|Senior Lecturer
|101,948
|4,399
|106,347
|Chadwick, Baihua
|AVP, International Global Operations
|157,488
|56,304
|213,792
|Chaput, Stephanie
|Lecturer
|75,222
|650
|75,871
|Chardon, Jessica
|Lecturer
|76,754
|527
|77,282
|Cheeptham, Naowarat
|Associate Professor
|107,766
|3,783
|111,549
|Chiang, Angela
|Open Learning Faculty Member
|81,440
|750
|82,190
|Chomitz, Judith
|Senior Lecturer
|95,847
|2,241
|98,088
|Christianson, Tracy
|Lecturer
|93,937
|9,264
|103,201
|Church, John
|Associate Professor
|110,295
|24,102
|134,397
|Church, L. Alexandra
|Lecturer
|93,148
|693
|93,841
|Churchley, John
|Coordinator, Teaching & Learning
|128,472
|6,767
|135,240
|Cinel, Bruno
|Associate Professor
|104,786
|2,956
|107,742
|Cinel, Julie
|Lecturer
|78,784
|1,021
|79,805
|Clark, Natalie
|Associate Professor
|108,513
|7,014
|115,527
|Clark, Paul
|Sessional Lecturer
|95,037
|5,723
|100,761
|Clark, Scott
|Men's Basketball Coach
|87,379
|10,860
|98,239
|Cloutier, Kenneth
|Associate Professor
|125,316
|22,582
|147,899
|Cloutier, Naomi
|Associate Director, Curriculum Services
|94,161
|16,855
|111,016
|Collins, William
|Senior Lecturer
|95,973
|5,176
|101,149
|Columbus, Jayson
|Director, Finance
|125,511
|3,169
|128,680
|Congdon, Dwayne
|Lecturer
|93,936
|1,729
|95,665
|Cook, Derek
|Lecturer
|104,782
|741
|105,523
|Cook, Kerry
|Lecturer
|92,361
|0
|92,361
|Cooke, Lisa
|Associate Professor
|90,712
|3,957
|94,669
|Cox, Raymond
|Interim Dean, SOBE
|159,777
|18,334
|178,111
|Crawford, Wendy
|Manager, Accounting-Disbursements
|84,382
|1,458
|85,840
|Crespin-Mueller, Dorys
|Executive Director
|133,150
|9,618
|142,768
|Crofoot, Robert
|Associate Professor
|123,279
|0
|123,279
|Crosson, Carly
|Interim, Manager, Accounting
|76,064
|113
|76,177
|Currie, Russell
|Full Professor
|101,451
|0
|101,451
|Dabner, Jason
|Lecturer
|93,936
|835
|94,771
|Dagne, Teshager
|Associate Professor
|115,806
|6,963
|122,769
|Dalley, Peter
|Sessional Lecturer
|117,696
|0
|117,696
|Davison, Corey
|Lecturer
|82,819
|3,690
|86,508
|De Frias, Lori
|TRU World International Contract Training
|86,151
|13,164
|99,315
|Densky, Karen
|Coordinator, Teaching & Learning
|121,181
|8,403
|129,584
|Desjardins, Ivan
|Senior Lecturer
|131,347
|2,610
|133,957
|DeVries, Irwin
|Interim AVP - Open Learning
|141,717
|16,101
|157,818
|Dewan, Abul
|Full Professor
|126,782
|16,194
|142,977
|Diab, Robert
|Associate Professor
|132,419
|4,959
|137,378
|Dickinson, Thomas
|Dean, Faculty of Science
|146,964
|15,806
|162,770
|Dishke Hondzel, Catharine
|Director, Centre Excellence in Learning & Teaching
|78,521
|43,528
|122,049
|Doan, Laura
|Assistant Professor
|110,545
|6,275
|116,820
|Dobson, Joseph
|Senior Lecturer
|105,335
|3,055
|108,391
|Doiron, Kyle
|Lecturer
|93,890
|50
|93,940
|Dominik, Annette
|Senior Lecturer
|106,978
|0
|106,978
|Donkor, Kingsley
|Full Professor
|119,835
|8,908
|128,742
|Dorogi, Daniel
|Lecturer
|95,397
|0
|95,397
|Dorval, Thomas
|Senior Lecturer
|124,656
|7,871
|132,527
|Down, Gordon
|Manager, Student Awards & Financial Support
|82,854
|10,975
|93,830
|Duchscher, Judy
|Associate Professor
|85,082
|9,312
|94,393
|Duerden, Janet
|Senior Lecturer
|93,148
|0
|93,148
|Duff, Angus
|Assistant Professor
|106,828
|850
|107,678
|Dumouchel, Evangelia
|Principal Lecturer
|122,424
|4,765
|127,189
|Duquette, Christina
|Director, Internal Audit
|93,485
|6,112
|99,597
|Dyck, Matthew
|Manager, Program Delivery
|77,373
|10,114
|87,486
|Earle, Steven
|OLFM Faculty Member
|84,590
|1,371
|85,961
|Eccleston, Wesley
|Senior Lecturer
|102,630
|813
|103,443
|Edgell, Michael
|OLFM Faculty Member
|80,248
|0
|80,248
|El Miligi, Haytham
|Associate Professor
|91,774
|1,072
|92,845
|Ellis, Douglas
|Interim Dean, FACT
|113,425
|22,901
|136,326
|Ellison, Amanda
|Associate Director, HR
|91,815
|2,552
|94,367
|Farough, Dawn
|Assistant Professor
|99,415
|2,590
|102,005
|Fearey, Garry
|Carpentry Coordinator
|80,535
|0
|80,535
|Fedorak, Teressa
|Sessional Lecturer
|131,211
|2,000
|133,211
|Fehr, Florriann
|Assistant Professor
|115,129
|4,384
|119,513
|Feldberg, Suzanne
|Lecturer
|92,361
|1,117
|93,478
|Feng, ZiPing
|Director - International Marketing
|99,799
|87,559
|187,358
|Fergus, Andrew
|Associate Professor
|153,815
|3,372
|157,187
|Ferguson, Donald
|Lecturer
|75,661
|2,748
|78,410
|Finch, Michael
|Lecturer
|93,936
|416
|94,352
|Fischer, Boyd
|Supervisor, Network Services
|82,185
|1,438
|83,622
|Fischer, Giuseppina
|Senior Lecturer
|107,399
|3,693
|111,092
|Fitzpatrick, Marvyn
|Lecturer
|93,148
|918
|94,066
|Flood, Nancy
|Senior Lecturer
|114,896
|0
|114,896
|Ford, Laura
|Senior Lecturer
|119,320
|2,672
|121,992
|Forseille, Susan
|Interim Director, PLAR
|92,847
|7,659
|100,506
|Fortier, Normand
|Senior Lecturer
|101,703
|0
|101,703
|Foucault, Colleen
|Lecturer
|93,308
|675
|93,983
|Fournier, Bonnie
|Associate Professor
|106,029
|527
|106,557
|Franzen, Larry
|Lecturer
|104,404
|8,311
|112,714
|Fraser, Heather
|Lecturer
|89,293
|4,698
|93,991
|Fraser, Lauchlan
|Full Professor
|124,334
|11,472
|135,806
|Friedman, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|93,594
|0
|93,594
|Fuller, Troy
|Director of Research and Graduate Studies
|92,085
|11,556
|103,641
|Funk, Michelle
|Senior Lecturer
|93,936
|1,848
|95,784
|Gaisford, James
|Full Professor
|138,134
|0
|138,134
|Gamracy, Karen
|Director, Advancement
|104,982
|3,752
|108,733
|Gardner, Wendy
|Associate Professor
|92,420
|5,022
|97,442
|Garrett-Petts, William
|AVP, Research & Graduate Studies
|155,558
|19,876
|175,434
|Garson, Kyra
|Instructional Support II
|95,655
|3,697
|99,351
|Gauthier, Ryan
|Assistant Professor
|103,373
|14,418
|117,791
|Gaynor, Katherine
|Director, University Library
|98,826
|3,651
|102,477
|Geiger, Tara
|Lecturer
|76,842
|621
|77,463
|Gill, Avninder
|Full Professor
|158,021
|6,040
|164,061
|Gnanasihamany, Marie
|AVP, Marketing & Communication
|163,497
|19,015
|182,511
|Goddard, Jay
|Lecturer
|93,936
|4,037
|97,973
|Goddard, Jenna
|Lecturer
|79,683
|3,000
|82,684
|Gomes, Jenny
|HR Consultant
|77,488
|2,569
|80,057
|Gorman, Michael
|Senior Lecturer
|100,781
|0
|100,781
|Gosselin, Louis
|Full Professor
|119,047
|1,492
|120,539
|Goy, Jacquetta
|Director, Risk Management Services
|81,354
|0
|81,354
|Graham, Sarah
|Assistant Registrar, Admissions
|86,562
|15,389
|101,951
|Grainger, Michael
|Sessional Lecturer
|103,488
|24,990
|128,479
|Grand, Robert
|Lecturer
|89,293
|0
|89,293
|Gray, Erica
|Lecturer
|86,605
|2,253
|88,858
|Gray, Ioana
|Sessional Lecturer
|86,152
|0
|86,152
|Grimm, Chad
|Women's Volleyball Coach
|79,509
|8,954
|88,463
|Gu, Jianzhong
|Senior Lecturer
|98,054
|4,239
|102,293
|Gudjonson, James
|Director, Environmental & Sustainability
|108,396
|13,805
|122,201
|Haag, Thomas
|Senior Lecturer
|124,982
|3,488
|128,470
|Haggarty, Penny
|Librarian I
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Hall, Margaret
|Associate Professor
|94,945
|613
|95,558
|Hamilton, Heather
|Manager, Industry & Contract Training
|78,535
|14,600
|93,135
|Hamilton, Kristen
|Manager, OL Planning & Effectiveness
|76,391
|4,022
|80,413
|Hammer, Trent
|Lecturer
|75,661
|1
|75,662
|Handford, Catherine
|Assistant Professor
|94,787
|9,025
|103,813
|Hanlon, Robert
|Assistant Professor
|84,527
|1,000
|85,527
|Hannaford, Marion
|Associate Registrar
|95,335
|5,294
|100,630
|Harms, Clifton
|Senior IT Analyst
|75,118
|711
|75,829
|Harrison, Michelle
|Intermin Director, Curriculum Development & Delivery
|112,207
|5,267
|117,474
|Hartt, Kelly
|Associate Director, Financial Reporting
|88,777
|5,432
|94,209
|Haverila, Matti
|Full Professor
|157,639
|1,980
|159,620
|Hays, Charles
|Associate Professor
|99,066
|1,917
|100,983
|Hebert, Percy
|OLFM Faculty Member
|145,983
|0
|145,983
|Heise, Brian
|Associate Professor
|119,835
|1,286
|121,121
|Hemmings, Mary
|Librarian III
|138,134
|3,839
|141,973
|Henderson, Dian
|Senior Lecturer
|112,353
|1,139
|113,493
|Hennelly, Patrick
|Men's Volleyball Coach
|78,307
|7,915
|86,222
|Henry, Michael
|Dean, School of Business
|192,419
|80,174
|272,593
|Herbert, Ellis
|Director Enterprise Systems & Deputy CIO
|89,553
|6,548
|96,101
|Heshka, Jonathan
|Associate Professor
|137,320
|7,717
|145,037
|Hewes, Elizabeth Jane
|Associate Dean
|134,196
|16,122
|150,318
|Higgins, Robert
|Associate Professor
|98,826
|236
|99,062
|Hilchey, Evan
|Director, Student Affairs
|93,569
|10,649
|104,218
|Hill, David
|Associate Professor
|91,369
|7,133
|98,502
|Hirowatari, Lyle
|Lecturer
|97,600
|1,077
|98,676
|Hofmann, Karen
|Associate Professor
|113,891
|865
|114,756
|Hood, Robert
|Associate Professor
|130,451
|5,572
|136,023
|Hoot, Tracy
|Interim Associate Dean
|100,845
|3,240
|104,086
|Horton, Jane
|Lecturer
|98,861
|6,459
|105,320
|Hossain, Belayet
|Associate Professor
|110,696
|2,500
|113,196
|Howe, Edward
|Assistant Professor
|91,554
|5,328
|96,882
|Hu, Jumin
|Associate Professor
|108,545
|2,016
|110,561
|Huber, Deborah
|Lecturer
|92,361
|4,508
|96,869
|Hulko, Wendy
|Associate Professor
|116,724
|5,627
|122,352
|Hull, John
|Associate Professor
|118,089
|3,576
|121,664
|Hunt, Christopher
|Associate Professor
|128,094
|3,144
|131,238
|Hunter, Mercedes
|Director of Development
|78,271
|9,118
|87,390
|Hutchings, Karl
|Associate Professor
|97,750
|0
|97,750
|Huttunen-Hennelly, Heidi
|Associate Professor
|101,805
|0
|101,805
|Idzikowski, Andrzej
|Senior Lecturer
|102,046
|0
|102,046
|Igwe, Bernard
|Lecturer
|82,266
|0
|82,266
|Iles, Lawrence
|Instructional Support II
|110,362
|2,891
|113,252
|Jacklin, Virginia
|OLFM Faculty Member
|95,896
|952
|96,848
|Jakubec, Melissa
|Instructional Support II
|99,082
|5,928
|105,009
|James, Cindy
|Instructional Support II
|105,123
|2,108
|107,231
|Jap, Warveni
|Assistant Professor
|144,844
|13,121
|157,965
|Jenkins, Bruce
|Lecturer
|93,223
|511
|93,735
|Jocic-Andrejevic, Snezana
|Director of Development
|97,503
|10,338
|107,841
|Johnson, George
|Full Professor
|123,003
|3,259
|126,262
|Johnson, Shelly
|Associate Professor
|138,942
|46,922
|185,863
|Johnstone, Holly
|Lecturer
|92,183
|3,318
|95,501
|Jones, Craig
|Full Professor
|158,320
|338
|158,658
|Jones, Joanne
|Senior Lecturer
|116,724
|2,709
|119,433
|Jordan, Jeffery
|Lecturer
|94,281
|3,303
|97,584
|Jyrkkanen, Stacey
|Associate Director, Safety & Emergency Management
|91,726
|10,612
|102,338
|Kading, Terrance
|Associate Professor
|115,129
|0
|115,129
|Kamphuis, Charis
|Assistant Professor
|110,274
|962
|111,236
|Kampman, Jacqueline
|Senior Lecturer
|103,627
|3,153
|106,780
|Kanne, Kearnon
|OLFM Faculty Member
|118,622
|0
|118,622
|Karakatsoulis, John
|Senior Lecturer
|112,010
|4,229
|116,239
|Kasten, Timothy
|Lecturer
|89,803
|1,828
|91,631
|Kennedy, Matthew
|Manager, Integrated Planning & Effectiveness
|78,275
|3,414
|81,689
|Kimiagari, Salman
|Assistant Professor
|92,090
|429
|92,519
|Kimmel, Randall
|Assistant Professor
|128,123
|3,714
|131,837
|King, Richard
|Lecturer
|78,514
|0
|78,514
|Kipnis, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|77,437
|1,971
|79,408
|Kirkey, Bernie
|Senior Lecturer
|119,835
|1,852
|121,687
|Knowles, Douglas
|Lecturer
|83,752
|0
|83,752
|Kolaric, Giselle
|Lecturer
|93,148
|0
|93,148
|Kondrashov, Oleksandr
|Assistant Professor
|102,739
|2,075
|104,814
|Krauza, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|107,766
|0
|107,766
|Kreissl, Laura
|Associate Professor
|95,379
|0
|95,379
|Kwiatkowska, Bogumila
|Associate Professor
|116,740
|1,751
|118,491
|Ladd, Aaron
|Lecturer
|86,527
|1,541
|88,068
|Laflamme, Yvette
|Director, Financial Planning & Budget
|129,744
|6,585
|136,329
|Laird, Darrell
|Lecturer
|84,828
|0
|84,828
|Lake, Lisa
|Instructional Support I
|85,134
|26,472
|111,605
|Lakes, Ronald
|OLFM Faculty Member
|242,294
|0
|242,294
|Lamb, Brian
|Director, Innovation OL
|103,489
|12,998
|116,488
|Lamb, Laura
|Associate Professor
|108,783
|4,562
|113,344
|Langlois, Sarah
|Assoc Director, Program Delivery
|100,180
|19,416
|119,596
|Larsen, Karl
|Full Professor
|122,056
|6,803
|128,859
|Later, Genevieve
|Assistant Professor
|93,148
|0
|93,148
|Latif, Ehsan
|Full Professor
|123,230
|8,151
|131,381
|Lauriente, Katherine
|Interim Associate Dean, WL Campus
|90,366
|2,236
|92,602
|Lawrence, Donald
|Full Professor
|124,242
|8,519
|132,760
|Learie, Sharman
|Lecturer
|117,636
|3,571
|121,207
|Lee, Mahnhoon
|Associate Professor
|137,349
|0
|137,349
|Leier, Eileen
|Associate Professor
|117,505
|750
|118,255
|Lemphers, Michael
|Senior Lecturer
|108,188
|3,632
|111,821
|Lettinga, Marten
|Senior Lecturer
|113,719
|547
|114,266
|Lidster, Susan
|Lecturer
|77,367
|3,400
|80,766
|Lien, Che-Hui
|Associate Professor
|128,900
|15,130
|144,031
|Little, Tatiana
|Sessional Lecturer
|92,626
|913
|93,539
|Looney, Michael
|Program Coordinator - Arts
|93,936
|6,254
|100,190
|Lu, Ning
|Assistant Professor
|77,542
|3,010
|80,551
|Lum, Ken
|OLFM Faculty Member
|104,616
|527
|105,143
|Lundgren, Jodi
|Open Learning Faculty Member
|78,374
|0
|78,374
|Lunn, Peggy
|Manager, Client Services & Library Facilities
|76,797
|3,222
|80,019
|Lussier, Krista
|Senior Lecturer
|108,006
|4,352
|112,358
|Lyster, Tara
|Lecturer
|86,527
|3,841
|90,368
|MacKay, Brian
|AVP Digital Strategies & CIO
|219,398
|20,023
|239,421
|MacKay, Mairi
|Associate Professor
|124,938
|1,907
|126,845
|MacNeill, David
|Manager, IT Client Services
|79,260
|2,309
|81,568
|MacNeill, Patricia
|Lecturer
|80,033
|0
|80,033
|Magdolen, Dusan
|Director of Development
|79,059
|3,467
|82,526
|Mahara, Mary
|Associate Professor
|119,835
|4,788
|124,623
|Mahbobi, Mohammad
|Principal Lecturer
|139,840
|0
|139,840
|Mahmoud, Fatma
|Sessional Lecturer
|78,433
|0
|78,433
|Maikapar, Lucas
|Associate Director, International Marketing
|95,208
|12,131
|107,339
|Manfield, Robina
|Senior Lecturer
|106,009
|1,493
|107,501
|Manhas, Jaspal
|AVP, Finance
|163,654
|6,332
|169,986
|Mann, Scott
|Senior Lecturer
|113,554
|4,540
|118,093
|Marsden, Sarah
|Assistant Professor
|106,048
|2,538
|108,586
|Marshall, Malinda
|Lecturer
|94,662
|985
|95,648
|Martin, Angela
|Assistant Dean
|88,257
|7,937
|96,194
|Mason, Courtney
|Associate Professor
|95,231
|17,784
|113,014
|Mason, Jennifer
|Lecturer
|90,340
|595
|90,935
|Massalski, Jacek
|Sessional Lecturer
|110,255
|182
|110,437
|Mathenia, Brenda
|University Librarian
|146,584
|27,383
|173,967
|Matthews, Leslie
|Associate Professor
|149,000
|2,268
|151,268
|Mazur, Izabela
|Lecturer
|87,516
|2,118
|89,634
|McAuley, Christina
|Director, Career Services-Law
|81,575
|6,250
|87,825
|McCormick, Roderick
|Full Professor
|161,730
|5,065
|166,795
|McCreight, Rhonda
|Coordinator, Nursing Programs
|93,936
|1,894
|95,829
|McDonald, Blair
|Lecturer
|96,633
|920
|97,553
|McGivern, Marie
|Administrative Assistant
|93,497
|0
|93,497
|McGivern, Ronald
|Senior Lecturer
|100,450
|0
|100,450
|McGuinness, Sean
|Full Professor
|115,129
|4,026
|119,155
|McIntyre, Dana
|Lecturer
|83,614
|9,967
|93,582
|McKay, Susan
|Lecturer
|93,936
|1,843
|95,779
|McKenzie, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|109,574
|8,514
|118,088
|McKenzie-Wyatt, Tinille
|Sessional Lecturer
|75,483
|1,153
|76,636
|McLaughlin, Duncan
|Associate Professor
|123,974
|1,108
|125,083
|McLaughlin, Kirstin
|Lecturer
|77,240
|1,607
|78,847
|McWade, Deborah
|Senior Lecturer
|101,946
|0
|101,946
|Mehta, Michael
|Full Professor
|138,134
|0
|138,134
|Michel, Paul
|Executive Director, Aboriginal Education
|107,273
|2,403
|109,676
|Miggins, Carey
|Manager, Program Delivery
|99,077
|4,504
|103,581
|Miles, Stanley
|Associate Professor
|101,018
|231
|101,249
|Mills, Laurain
|OLFM Faculty Member
|114,454
|1,580
|116,034
|Milovick, Heidi
|Director, Graduate Programs
|77,607
|3,146
|80,753
|Milovick, Matthew
|VP, Admin & Finance
|207,991
|33,033
|241,025
|Mirza, Mohamed (Rocky)
|OLFM Faculty Member
|111,674
|681
|112,355
|Miszkurka, Waldemar
|Manager, Academic Planning & Operations
|94,548
|3,738
|98,286
|Mochizuki, Mary
|Counsellor I
|75,250
|0
|75,250
|Mohiuddin, Muhammad
|Assistant Professor
|131,361
|5,999
|137,360
|Mohr, Christina
|Lecturer
|78,573
|206
|78,779
|Monroe, Ken
|Instructional Designer
|79,480
|5,238
|84,719
|Montoya, Christopher
|Senior Lecturer
|115,094
|2,737
|117,832
|Mora-Diez, Nelaine
|Full Professor
|114,341
|9,866
|124,207
|Morong, Marylin
|Instructional Support II
|76,742
|3,739
|80,481
|Morris, Kimberley
|Lecturer
|85,965
|3,827
|89,792
|Morse, Bradford
|Dean, Faculty of Law
|203,393
|38,166
|241,559
|Moses, Ernest
|Associate Professor
|112,973
|1,883
|114,856
|Moshenko, Kimberly
|Lecturer
|93,167
|1,010
|94,177
|Moss, Randall
|Lecturer
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Mueller, Linda
|Lecturer
|99,172
|1,982
|101,154
|Munro, Robert
|Director Supply Chain Management
|103,513
|1,469
|104,982
|Murnaghan, Donna
|Dean, School of Nursing
|163,188
|52,150
|215,338
|Murphy, Jennifer
|Lecturer
|95,174
|3,457
|98,631
|Murphy, Peter
|Full Professor
|122,987
|912
|123,899
|Myers, Charlene
|Manager, University Governance
|84,989
|1,824
|86,813
|Naqvi, Kimberley
|Lecturer
|80,095
|2,059
|82,154
|Nec, Yana
|Assistant Professor
|92,656
|2,721
|95,376
|Nelson, Donald
|Associate Professor
|112,745
|0
|112,745
|Neufeld, Patricia
|Full Professor
|169,351
|4,187
|173,537
|Ng, Alex
|Associate Professor
|142,806
|3,254
|146,061
|Ng, Franziska
|Open Learning Faculty Member
|76,095
|0
|76,095
|Nichol, Robin
|Associate Professor
|90,472
|953
|91,425
|Nicholson, Mervyn
|Full Professor
|123,406
|1,329
|124,735
|Norris, Lindsey
|Communications & Media Manager
|78,646
|2,912
|81,558
|Noskova, Jana
|OLFM Faculty Member
|94,996
|1,184
|96,180
|Noyes, Heather
|Lecturer
|107,220
|4,821
|112,041
|O'Byrne, Thomas
|Mechanical Systems Supervisor
|81,384
|3,218
|84,602
|O'Fee, John
|Lecturer
|113,577
|2,555
|116,132
|Oke, Marion
|Co-op Education Coordinator
|92,361
|5,726
|98,087
|Olynyk, Kenneth
|Director, Athletics & Recreation
|92,368
|11,196
|103,563
|O'Mahony, Joyce
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|6,799
|100,735
|O'Neil, Kevin
|Senior Lecturer
|129,057
|627
|129,684
|Oppong, Richard
|Associate Professor
|108,134
|16,329
|124,463
|Ortner, Catherine
|Associate Professor
|93,024
|6,772
|99,796
|Osberg, Sarah
|Lecturer
|79,683
|7,064
|86,747
|Paetkau, Mark
|Senior Lecturer
|105,026
|4,869
|109,896
|Palechuk, Terry
|Lecturer
|93,936
|4,425
|98,361
|Pappas, Evangelitsa
|Lecturer
|88,704
|2,281
|90,985
|Park, Andrew
|Associate Professor
|99,968
|0
|99,968
|Parkes, Dale
|Senior Lecturer
|111,376
|3,402
|114,779
|Parsons, Hilary
|Associate Registrar, Enrol Services - Records
|87,726
|1,983
|89,709
|Paul, Satwinder
|Lecturer
|93,936
|11,191
|105,126
|Pawliuk, Nicholas
|Lecturer
|93,936
|2,396
|96,332
|Pawliuk, Tanya
|Lecturer
|80,415
|3,972
|84,387
|Peatt, Lawrence
|Director, Administration & CFO Global Operations
|107,419
|22,098
|129,517
|Penny Light, Tracy
|Associate Professor
|132,858
|2,665
|135,523
|Perry, Carleton
|Lecturer
|93,494
|0
|93,494
|Petersen, Christine
|Senior Lecturer
|93,494
|12,864
|106,359
|Petersen, Corinne
|Sr. Financial Planning Consultant
|75,298
|0
|75,298
|Petri, Donna
|AVP, Academic
|150,078
|28,918
|178,996
|Phillips, Ernest
|Lecturer
|93,305
|1,405
|94,710
|Phillips, Larry
|Executive Director, Human Resources
|127,989
|8,552
|136,541
|Piwowar, Cindy
|Lecturer
|93,883
|0
|93,883
|Poeschek, Peter
|Senior Lecturer
|134,032
|874
|134,906
|Poirier, Donald
|Interim AVP, Open Learning
|122,428
|29,472
|151,899
|Pooni, Baldev
|Dean of Trades & Technology
|179,114
|14,569
|193,682
|Power, Terrance
|OLFM Faculty Member
|86,888
|0
|86,888
|Powers, Denis
|AVP, HR and Planning
|153,053
|5,969
|159,022
|Prema, Dipeshkumar
|Lecturer
|87,958
|2,508
|90,467
|Prescott, Walter
|Lecturer
|93,936
|3,142
|97,078
|Price, Heather
|Associate Professor
|133,764
|6,654
|140,418
|Promislow, Janna
|Associate Professor
|120,052
|3,101
|123,153
|Purcell, Michael
|Librarian I
|93,936
|5,533
|99,469
|Purdy, Susan
|Senior Lecturer
|99,447
|3,064
|102,511
|Pyne, Derek
|Associate Professor
|95,877
|3,701
|99,578
|Pypker, Thomas
|Associate Professor
|94,993
|8,822
|103,815
|Radney, J
|Sessional Lecturer
|111,645
|0
|111,645
|Rahman, Hafizur
|Associate Professor
|127,324
|5,970
|133,294
|Rahman, Musfiq
|Assistant Professor
|132,112
|6,177
|138,289
|Rahmati, Saeed
|Lecturer
|96,775
|0
|96,775
|Rakobowchuk, Mark
|Assistant Professor
|84,033
|2,476
|86,509
|Ramirez, Gloria
|Associate Professor
|112,815
|789
|113,604
|Ratsoy, Virginia
|Associate Professor
|120,035
|2,456
|122,491
|Read, Glenn
|Executive Director, Ancillary Services, Athletics & Recreation
|128,084
|11,098
|139,183
|Read, Jennifer
|Director, Brand & Marketing
|122,912
|3,295
|126,207
|Read, W. Shawn
|Instructional Support II
|106,967
|3,892
|110,858
|Reed, J. Norman
|Associate Professor
|144,595
|0
|144,595
|Reed, Theron
|HR Consultant, Disability & Benefits
|86,340
|509
|86,848
|Rees, Carol
|Associate Professor
|104,927
|4,160
|109,087
|Reeves, Scott
|Women's Basketball Coach
|81,088
|8,387
|89,474
|Reid, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|8,638
|102,573
|Reimer, Elizabeth
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|3,233
|97,169
|Rennie, Elizabeth
|Librarian II
|100,659
|2,570
|103,229
|Reudink, Matthew
|Associate Professor
|91,750
|7,337
|99,087
|Rey-Bilbey, Marie-Christine
|Senior Lecturer
|135,438
|477
|135,915
|Richins, Harold
|Full Professor
|138,584
|0
|138,584
|Rittenhouse, David
|OLFM Faculty Member
|79,628
|1,029
|80,657
|Robinson, Cliff
|Counsellor II
|99,379
|3,744
|103,123
|Robinson, Lesley
|Lecturer
|93,261
|0
|93,261
|Rodger, James
|Lecturer
|77,464
|5,428
|82,892
|Rogge, Anthony
|Director, International & Managing Director TRU World Globa
|122,741
|14,720
|137,461
|Rollans, Richard
|Senior Lecturer
|107,766
|3,374
|111,140
|Ross, Karen
|Senior Lecturer
|103,041
|727
|103,768
|Ross, Steven
|Senior Lecturer
|95,847
|3,978
|99,826
|Rosvick, Joanne
|Associate Professor
|119,835
|0
|119,835
|Safford, Susan
|Senior Lecturer
|99,546
|1,624
|101,170
|Salopek, Mark
|OLFM Faculty Member
|99,072
|1,747
|100,819
|Salvatore, John
|Lecturer
|93,148
|670
|93,819
|Sanchez-Flores, Monica
|Assistant Professor
|122,398
|5,431
|127,830
|Sanders, Ray
|Director Campus Williams Lake
|142,922
|17,871
|160,793
|Sanders, Tanya
|Lecturer
|89,293
|2,709
|92,002
|Sanderson, Cheryl
|Assistant Professor
|84,118
|5,519
|89,637
|Sanford, Rebecca
|Lecturer
|83,752
|4,648
|88,400
|Sansome, Michael
|Lecturer
|93,148
|0
|93,148
|Saunders, Iwan
|Associate Dean, Faculty of Law
|78,319
|1,822
|80,141
|Scarff, Sandra
|Manager, Labour Relations
|86,425
|5,159
|91,583
|Schabus, Nicole
|Assistant Professor
|105,260
|11,254
|116,513
|Scheck, Ulrich
|Full Professor
|141,379
|2,789
|144,169
|Scheffel, David
|Full Professor
|124,242
|1,677
|125,919
|Schellenberg, Amie
|Lecturer
|79,233
|20,787
|100,020
|Scherf, Kathleen
|Full Professor
|117,573
|2,180
|119,753
|Scollon, Kevin
|Lecturer
|93,936
|1,896
|95,832
|Seguin, Christopher
|VP, Advancement
|100,097
|3,258
|103,354
|Seibel, Lana
|Senior Lecturer
|104,365
|5,823
|110,188
|Shang, Jingzhi (Joyce)
|Assistant Professor
|90,313
|203
|90,517
|Shannon, Heather
|Lecturer
|93,236
|3,226
|96,462
|Sharma, Anita
|Research Grants Dev Officer
|75,309
|2,028
|77,337
|Sharma, Mridula
|Sessional Lecturer
|96,766
|0
|96,766
|Shaver, Alan
|President & Vice-Chancellor
|201,369
|32,512
|233,880
|Sheets, David
|Lecturer
|99,995
|1,587
|101,583
|Shi, Xiaoping
|Assistant Professor
|84,033
|8,995
|93,028
|Shields, Michael
|Lecturer
|93,148
|6,687
|99,836
|Simon, Karen
|Lecturer
|92,361
|767
|93,127
|Simpson, Ken
|Associate Professor
|120,265
|2,138
|122,403
|Simpson, Paul
|Lecturer
|103,473
|10,068
|113,541
|Singular, Wayne
|Lecturer
|139,301
|3,574
|142,875
|Sitka-Sage, Skylar
|Counsellor I
|80,471
|2,129
|82,599
|Smith, Brenda
|Librarian II
|94,200
|5,159
|99,359
|Smith, Lincoln
|Director, Research Partnerships and Enterprise Creation
|113,589
|0
|113,589
|Smith, Maureen
|OLFM Faculty Member
|133,146
|990
|134,136
|Smoczynski, Peter
|Lecturer
|92,438
|440
|92,878
|Smyrl, Shannon
|Lecturer
|96,088
|2,689
|98,777
|Soberlak, Peter
|Lecturer
|93,936
|170
|94,106
|Sorensen, Jacqueline
|Lecturer
|86,802
|4,198
|91,000
|Sorge, Joshua
|Sessional Lecturer
|108,018
|0
|108,018
|Southin, Nancy
|Assistant Professor
|92,944
|724
|93,669
|Sparks, John
|General Counsel
|156,414
|35,232
|191,646
|St John-Stark, Anne
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Stanley, Donald
|OLFM Faculty Member
|260,267
|548
|260,815
|Stefan, Adriana
|Senior Lecturer
|109,447
|0
|109,447
|Steiger, Jane
|Senior Lecturer
|106,066
|3,028
|109,094
|Stevens, Nancy
|Senior Lecturer
|95,765
|3,728
|99,493
|Stewart-Patterson, Iain
|Senior Lecturer
|112,745
|4,111
|116,856
|Story, Wanda
|Sessional Lecturer
|77,669
|0
|77,669
|Strachan, Arlee
|Executive Assistant, President & Vice-Chancellor
|82,787
|1,216
|84,003
|Straka, Silvia
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Sullivan, Andrea
|Senior Lecturer
|103,724
|7,776
|111,500
|Sutherland, Katherine
|Senior Advisor to the Provost
|82,000
|2,500
|84,500
|Sutton, John
|Lecturer
|96,295
|0
|96,295
|Sykes, Catherine
|Associate Professor
|126,251
|3,955
|130,206
|Tabata, Leslie
|Director, Capital Projects
|115,601
|2,239
|117,840
|Tamblyn, Kimberly
|Lecturer
|88,490
|1,153
|89,644
|Tapley, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Tawhid, Mohamed
|Full Professor
|118,483
|1,897
|120,380
|Taylor, Colin
|Lecturer
|99,309
|75
|99,384
|Taylor, Mona
|Lecturer
|92,361
|10,075
|102,436
|Taylor, S. Richard
|Senior Lecturer
|87,328
|0
|87,328
|Templeman, Elizabeth
|Instructional Support II
|120,142
|3,955
|124,096
|Terwiel, Anne
|Senior Lecturer
|104,201
|10,524
|114,724
|Thompson, Anthony
|Assistant Professor
|93,005
|0
|93,005
|Thompson, Daniel
|Principal Lecturer
|129,720
|2,150
|131,870
|Thomson, Brenda
|Associate Dean, Arts
|118,282
|9,612
|127,894
|Tinsley, Hugh
|Lecturer
|93,305
|0
|93,305
|Tsigaris, Peter
|Full Professor
|129,552
|0
|129,552
|Tsui, Ernest
|Lecturer
|93,148
|244
|93,392
|Tucker, Amy
|Open Learning Faculty Member
|137,782
|1,450
|139,232
|Turley, Michael
|Limited Term Lecturer
|82,317
|3,627
|85,944
|Turner, John
|Sessional Lecturer
|119,137
|0
|119,137
|Underwood, Randy
|Lecturer
|97,204
|1,470
|98,674
|Urban, Joanna
|Senior Lecturer
|102,902
|4,489
|107,391
|Van Hamme, Jonathan
|Associate Professor
|114,360
|9,846
|124,206
|Van Wagoner, Nancy
|Full Professor
|137,668
|1,165
|138,833
|Vandermeulen, Eric
|Manager, Procurement
|75,117
|3,293
|78,411
|Vermeulen, Sandra
|Interim Dean, Faculty of Arts
|165,950
|15,556
|181,506
|Verwey, Heidi
|Senior Lecturer
|95,300
|0
|95,300
|Viaud, Gilles
|Associate Professor
|119,835
|3,080
|122,915
|Villeneuve, Eric
|Lecturer
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Waddell, Catherine
|Sessional Lecturer
|79,599
|1,195
|80,794
|Waldichuk, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|94,452
|5,032
|99,484
|Walker, C
|Lecturer
|93,494
|5,298
|98,792
|Walker, Candace
|Lecturer
|85,025
|2,598
|87,624
|Wallin, Mark
|Associate Professor
|104,705
|5,997
|110,702
|Walters, Sally
|OLFM Faculty Member
|107,829
|900
|108,729
|Wang, Hai Tao
|Enterprise Systems Operations Manager
|77,335
|379
|77,714
|Ward, Brian
|Lecturer
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Warren, Bernard
|Senior Lecturer
|137,215
|0
|137,215
|Waters, Nicola
|Associate Professor
|116,917
|4,326
|121,243
|Watmough, Katherine
|Access & Users Services Librarian
|76,803
|0
|76,803
|Watson, Sheri
|Lecturer
|84,597
|3,011
|87,608
|Watt, Darren
|Lecturer
|80,833
|5,800
|86,634
|Watt, Gillian
|Lecturer
|93,931
|13,072
|107,003
|Webster, Reid
|Assistant Professor
|75,652
|2,052
|77,704
|Weisgerber, Denise
|Lecturer
|93,148
|0
|93,148
|Welch, Troy
|Lecturer
|93,936
|7,576
|101,512
|Weremczuk, George
|Lecturer
|79,432
|4,298
|83,730
|West, Juliana
|Assistant Professor
|93,148
|5,905
|99,054
|Whitmore, Keith
|OLFM Faculty Member
|200,167
|0
|200,167
|Wihak, Christine
|Director, PLAR
|95,923
|6,841
|102,764
|Wolfe, Sara
|Assistant Dean of Students
|90,832
|11,804
|102,636
|Woloszyn, Michael
|Assistant Professor
|93,561
|269
|93,830
|Wood, Joel
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|1,726
|95,662
|Woodrow, Jennifer
|Lecturer
|94,436
|2,191
|96,627
|Wrigley, John
|Lecturer
|93,936
|0
|93,936
|Youd, Eric
|Associate Director, Enterprise Systems
|78,987
|3,582
|82,569
|Yu, Qinglin
|Full Professor
|124,242
|19,355
|143,596
|Zhang, Li
|Assistant Professor
|99,148
|6,156
|105,305
|Zhang, Yaying
|Assistant Professor
|93,936
|529
|94,465
Frequently Asked Questions
I can’t find the person I’m looking for on this list. Why is that?
This list only covers employees at TRU who earned more than $75,000 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. If you can’t find who you’re looking for, they either earned less than $75,000 or are included in another list, such as the Suppliers of Goods and Services report.
Why are there people on this list who didn’t work at TRU last year?
According to TRU, if someone earned more than $75,000 in wages and/or severance, they would appear on this list. Those only receiving pensions do not appear on this list.
What explains some of the larger travel expenses?
According to TRU, expenses included might include travel (related to research and conferences or recruiting), other travel expenses (meals, accommodation, conference fees), entertaining business prospects and international delegates and moving expenses.
Why does TRU provide this information?
TRU is required to report this information under the Financial Information Act for employees earning $75,000 or more.
Download original data: CSV format
