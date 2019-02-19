Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2017-18?

Who are Thompson Rivers University’s top earners? What did your profs make in the 2017-18 financial year? How much does the president make? Use the search form below to search for a name or position. You can also sort the list by clicking on the columns below.

Questions? See the FAQ below.

NamePositonRemunerationExpensesTotal
Abdullah, MohdSenior Lecturer127,40314,229141,632
Acreman, DennisAssociate Dean, Faculty of Science126,8192,362129,180
Adam, ChristineDean of Students147,42917,231164,660
Ahmed, EhsanLecturer89,5334,68394,216
Ahmed, FaheemFull Professor150,2704,510154,781
AiriniDean, FoHSED192,71134,625227,336
Alger, ConnieSenior Lecturer93,4703,32396,793
Anaere, CharlesSessional Lecturer131,5670131,567
Anderberg, MarianLecturer108,8002,097110,896
Anderson, JamesSenior Lecturer296,5361,291297,827
Anderson, LucilleLecturer85,3831,75087,133
Anderson, ReneeSenior Lecturer107,6074,257111,864
Antulov, JohnMen's Soccer Head Coach77,1885,06282,249
Apps, LindaInstructional Designer77,312077,312
Archer, PaulManager, HR Services80,1491,06681,215
Asuchak, WarrenExecutive Director, Facilities Management130,0514,924134,975
Atkins, TerrylSenior Lecturer95,816095,816
Babcock, LloydSenior Lecturer127,2430127,243
Babinchuk, WayneSenior Lecturer118,2410118,241
Baldwin, LynAssociate Professor106,7582,500109,258
Bangma, HankSenior Lecturer87,377087,377
Banks, KathrynAssistant Professor93,2304,05497,284
Barragan, SalvadorAssistant Professor117,025991118,016
Barrie, KevinLecturer100,3751,206101,581
Barringer, PatrickLecturer95,9644,00899,972
Baugh, LaurieFull Professor124,242750124,992
Bell, AnthonySenior Lecturer124,1623,192127,354
Bell, WilsonAssistant Professor86,7192,71689,435
Bellamy, LorneLecturer89,004089,004
Belliveau, JolantaManager Accounting - Revenue79,6941,04980,743
Bennett, KimberlyDirector, Student Affairs78,8639,57888,442
Bennett, LloydAssociate Professor113,1433,279116,422
Bentham, DonnaLecturer93,14859593,744
Bepple, NancyInstructional Support I75,5941,74677,339
Bermiller, JasonLecturer100,2610100,261
Bissonnette, DanielLecturer88,7044,00292,706
Blackford, ScottLegal Counsel II112,80611,442124,248
Blackstock, SheilaLecturer99,6343,505103,140
Blake, WendyDirector, Network & Technical Services90,0861,79391,879
Block, TinaAssociate Professor99,0662,135101,201
Bluhm, MichaelAVP Enrolment Services & University Registrar150,08310,716160,799
Boucher, DevonLecturer93,148093,148
Bourque Bearskin, R. LisaAssociate Professor100,5416,268106,810
Bouthillier, BrianLecturer93,9362,68596,620
Bovis-Cnossen, ChristineProvost & VP Academic211,18125,551236,732
Brandoli, AlanSenior Lecturer107,7660107,766
Brewer, SharonAssociate Professor113,435815114,250
Brewster, RichardFull Professor117,6065,393123,000
Brown, JasonLecturer93,9363,52897,464
Bruce, VickiSessional Lecturer78,4693,60382,072
Buckley, BarbaraAssistant Professor85,58593986,525
Budnikas, MarjorieAssistant Registrar, Audit & Graduation80,1497,33787,486
Buis, DouglasAssociate Professor132,1372,646134,783
Bunney, GaryProgram Review Officer87,613087,613
Burgess, KimAssistant Professor93,1486,24699,394
Burkholder, DavidManager, Learning & Communication Systems80,1497,76687,916
Burley, HughManager Information Security84,98910,93995,928
Burton, CarlFaculty Member93,93665494,590
Butorac, MarkOLFM Faculty Member91,430091,430
Cadre, CaraSenior Lecturer97,7525,855103,607
Caldera-Noriega, JuanOLFM Faculty Member90,9942,00893,002
Campbell, CraigLecturer86,0917,15793,248
Caputo, ShariLecturer84,0331,84285,874
Carson, NancySenior Lecturer121,2101,273122,483
Carter, DavidLecturer86,4182,52188,939
Caton, KelleeAssociate Professor92,6565,88998,545
Cederlof, ChristinaSenior Lecturer101,9484,399106,347
Chadwick, BaihuaAVP, International Global Operations157,48856,304213,792
Chaput, StephanieLecturer75,22265075,871
Chardon, JessicaLecturer76,75452777,282
Cheeptham, NaowaratAssociate Professor107,7663,783111,549
Chiang, AngelaOpen Learning Faculty Member81,44075082,190
Chomitz, JudithSenior Lecturer95,8472,24198,088
Christianson, TracyLecturer93,9379,264103,201
Church, JohnAssociate Professor110,29524,102134,397
Church, L. AlexandraLecturer93,14869393,841
Churchley, JohnCoordinator, Teaching & Learning128,4726,767135,240
Cinel, BrunoAssociate Professor104,7862,956107,742
Cinel, JulieLecturer78,7841,02179,805
Clark, NatalieAssociate Professor108,5137,014115,527
Clark, PaulSessional Lecturer95,0375,723100,761
Clark, ScottMen's Basketball Coach87,37910,86098,239
Cloutier, KennethAssociate Professor125,31622,582147,899
Cloutier, NaomiAssociate Director, Curriculum Services94,16116,855111,016
Collins, WilliamSenior Lecturer95,9735,176101,149
Columbus, JaysonDirector, Finance125,5113,169128,680
Congdon, DwayneLecturer93,9361,72995,665
Cook, DerekLecturer104,782741105,523
Cook, KerryLecturer92,361092,361
Cooke, LisaAssociate Professor90,7123,95794,669
Cox, RaymondInterim Dean, SOBE159,77718,334178,111
Crawford, WendyManager, Accounting-Disbursements84,3821,45885,840
Crespin-Mueller, DorysExecutive Director133,1509,618142,768
Crofoot, RobertAssociate Professor123,2790123,279
Crosson, CarlyInterim, Manager, Accounting76,06411376,177
Currie, RussellFull Professor101,4510101,451
Dabner, JasonLecturer93,93683594,771
Dagne, TeshagerAssociate Professor115,8066,963122,769
Dalley, PeterSessional Lecturer117,6960117,696
Davison, CoreyLecturer82,8193,69086,508
De Frias, LoriTRU World International Contract Training86,15113,16499,315
Densky, KarenCoordinator, Teaching & Learning121,1818,403129,584
Desjardins, IvanSenior Lecturer131,3472,610133,957
DeVries, IrwinInterim AVP - Open Learning141,71716,101157,818
Dewan, AbulFull Professor126,78216,194142,977
Diab, RobertAssociate Professor132,4194,959137,378
Dickinson, ThomasDean, Faculty of Science146,96415,806162,770
Dishke Hondzel, CatharineDirector, Centre Excellence in Learning & Teaching78,52143,528122,049
Doan, LauraAssistant Professor110,5456,275116,820
Dobson, JosephSenior Lecturer105,3353,055108,391
Doiron, KyleLecturer93,8905093,940
Dominik, AnnetteSenior Lecturer106,9780106,978
Donkor, KingsleyFull Professor119,8358,908128,742
Dorogi, DanielLecturer95,397095,397
Dorval, ThomasSenior Lecturer124,6567,871132,527
Down, GordonManager, Student Awards & Financial Support82,85410,97593,830
Duchscher, JudyAssociate Professor85,0829,31294,393
Duerden, JanetSenior Lecturer93,148093,148
Duff, AngusAssistant Professor106,828850107,678
Dumouchel, EvangeliaPrincipal Lecturer122,4244,765127,189
Duquette, ChristinaDirector, Internal Audit93,4856,11299,597
Dyck, MatthewManager, Program Delivery77,37310,11487,486
Earle, StevenOLFM Faculty Member84,5901,37185,961
Eccleston, WesleySenior Lecturer102,630813103,443
Edgell, MichaelOLFM Faculty Member80,248080,248
El Miligi, HaythamAssociate Professor91,7741,07292,845
Ellis, DouglasInterim Dean, FACT113,42522,901136,326
Ellison, AmandaAssociate Director, HR91,8152,55294,367
Farough, DawnAssistant Professor99,4152,590102,005
Fearey, GarryCarpentry Coordinator80,535080,535
Fedorak, TeressaSessional Lecturer131,2112,000133,211
Fehr, FlorriannAssistant Professor115,1294,384119,513
Feldberg, SuzanneLecturer92,3611,11793,478
Feng, ZiPingDirector - International Marketing99,79987,559187,358
Fergus, AndrewAssociate Professor153,8153,372157,187
Ferguson, DonaldLecturer75,6612,74878,410
Finch, MichaelLecturer93,93641694,352
Fischer, BoydSupervisor, Network Services82,1851,43883,622
Fischer, GiuseppinaSenior Lecturer107,3993,693111,092
Fitzpatrick, MarvynLecturer93,14891894,066
Flood, NancySenior Lecturer114,8960114,896
Ford, LauraSenior Lecturer119,3202,672121,992
Forseille, SusanInterim Director, PLAR92,8477,659100,506
Fortier, NormandSenior Lecturer101,7030101,703
Foucault, ColleenLecturer93,30867593,983
Fournier, BonnieAssociate Professor106,029527106,557
Franzen, LarryLecturer104,4048,311112,714
Fraser, HeatherLecturer89,2934,69893,991
Fraser, LauchlanFull Professor124,33411,472135,806
Friedman, ThomasAssistant Professor93,594093,594
Fuller, TroyDirector of Research and Graduate Studies92,08511,556103,641
Funk, MichelleSenior Lecturer93,9361,84895,784
Gaisford, JamesFull Professor138,1340138,134
Gamracy, KarenDirector, Advancement104,9823,752108,733
Gardner, WendyAssociate Professor92,4205,02297,442
Garrett-Petts, WilliamAVP, Research & Graduate Studies155,55819,876175,434
Garson, KyraInstructional Support II95,6553,69799,351
Gauthier, RyanAssistant Professor103,37314,418117,791
Gaynor, KatherineDirector, University Library98,8263,651102,477
Geiger, TaraLecturer76,84262177,463
Gill, AvninderFull Professor158,0216,040164,061
Gnanasihamany, MarieAVP, Marketing & Communication163,49719,015182,511
Goddard, JayLecturer93,9364,03797,973
Goddard, JennaLecturer79,6833,00082,684
Gomes, JennyHR Consultant77,4882,56980,057
Gorman, MichaelSenior Lecturer100,7810100,781
Gosselin, LouisFull Professor119,0471,492120,539
Goy, JacquettaDirector, Risk Management Services81,354081,354
Graham, SarahAssistant Registrar, Admissions86,56215,389101,951
Grainger, MichaelSessional Lecturer103,48824,990128,479
Grand, RobertLecturer89,293089,293
Gray, EricaLecturer86,6052,25388,858
Gray, IoanaSessional Lecturer86,152086,152
Grimm, ChadWomen's Volleyball Coach79,5098,95488,463
Gu, JianzhongSenior Lecturer98,0544,239102,293
Gudjonson, JamesDirector, Environmental & Sustainability108,39613,805122,201
Haag, ThomasSenior Lecturer124,9823,488128,470
Haggarty, PennyLibrarian I93,936093,936
Hall, MargaretAssociate Professor94,94561395,558
Hamilton, HeatherManager, Industry & Contract Training78,53514,60093,135
Hamilton, KristenManager, OL Planning & Effectiveness76,3914,02280,413
Hammer, TrentLecturer75,661175,662
Handford, CatherineAssistant Professor94,7879,025103,813
Hanlon, RobertAssistant Professor84,5271,00085,527
Hannaford, MarionAssociate Registrar95,3355,294100,630
Harms, CliftonSenior IT Analyst75,11871175,829
Harrison, MichelleIntermin Director, Curriculum Development & Delivery112,2075,267117,474
Hartt, KellyAssociate Director, Financial Reporting88,7775,43294,209
Haverila, MattiFull Professor157,6391,980159,620
Hays, CharlesAssociate Professor99,0661,917100,983
Hebert, PercyOLFM Faculty Member145,9830145,983
Heise, BrianAssociate Professor119,8351,286121,121
Hemmings, MaryLibrarian III138,1343,839141,973
Henderson, DianSenior Lecturer112,3531,139113,493
Hennelly, PatrickMen's Volleyball Coach78,3077,91586,222
Henry, MichaelDean, School of Business192,41980,174272,593
Herbert, EllisDirector Enterprise Systems & Deputy CIO89,5536,54896,101
Heshka, JonathanAssociate Professor137,3207,717145,037
Hewes, Elizabeth JaneAssociate Dean134,19616,122150,318
Higgins, RobertAssociate Professor98,82623699,062
Hilchey, EvanDirector, Student Affairs93,56910,649104,218
Hill, DavidAssociate Professor91,3697,13398,502
Hirowatari, LyleLecturer97,6001,07798,676
Hofmann, KarenAssociate Professor113,891865114,756
Hood, RobertAssociate Professor130,4515,572136,023
Hoot, TracyInterim Associate Dean100,8453,240104,086
Horton, JaneLecturer98,8616,459105,320
Hossain, BelayetAssociate Professor110,6962,500113,196
Howe, EdwardAssistant Professor91,5545,32896,882
Hu, JuminAssociate Professor108,5452,016110,561
Huber, DeborahLecturer92,3614,50896,869
Hulko, WendyAssociate Professor116,7245,627122,352
Hull, JohnAssociate Professor118,0893,576121,664
Hunt, ChristopherAssociate Professor128,0943,144131,238
Hunter, MercedesDirector of Development78,2719,11887,390
Hutchings, KarlAssociate Professor97,750097,750
Huttunen-Hennelly, HeidiAssociate Professor101,8050101,805
Idzikowski, AndrzejSenior Lecturer102,0460102,046
Igwe, BernardLecturer82,266082,266
Iles, LawrenceInstructional Support II110,3622,891113,252
Jacklin, VirginiaOLFM Faculty Member95,89695296,848
Jakubec, MelissaInstructional Support II99,0825,928105,009
James, CindyInstructional Support II105,1232,108107,231
Jap, WarveniAssistant Professor144,84413,121157,965
Jenkins, BruceLecturer93,22351193,735
Jocic-Andrejevic, SnezanaDirector of Development97,50310,338107,841
Johnson, GeorgeFull Professor123,0033,259126,262
Johnson, ShellyAssociate Professor138,94246,922185,863
Johnstone, HollyLecturer92,1833,31895,501
Jones, CraigFull Professor158,320338158,658
Jones, JoanneSenior Lecturer116,7242,709119,433
Jordan, JefferyLecturer94,2813,30397,584
Jyrkkanen, StaceyAssociate Director, Safety & Emergency Management91,72610,612102,338
Kading, TerranceAssociate Professor115,1290115,129
Kamphuis, CharisAssistant Professor110,274962111,236
Kampman, JacquelineSenior Lecturer103,6273,153106,780
Kanne, KearnonOLFM Faculty Member118,6220118,622
Karakatsoulis, JohnSenior Lecturer112,0104,229116,239
Kasten, TimothyLecturer89,8031,82891,631
Kennedy, MatthewManager, Integrated Planning & Effectiveness78,2753,41481,689
Kimiagari, SalmanAssistant Professor92,09042992,519
Kimmel, RandallAssistant Professor128,1233,714131,837
King, RichardLecturer78,514078,514
Kipnis, WendySenior Lecturer77,4371,97179,408
Kirkey, BernieSenior Lecturer119,8351,852121,687
Knowles, DouglasLecturer83,752083,752
Kolaric, GiselleLecturer93,148093,148
Kondrashov, OleksandrAssistant Professor102,7392,075104,814
Krauza, WendySenior Lecturer107,7660107,766
Kreissl, LauraAssociate Professor95,379095,379
Kwiatkowska, BogumilaAssociate Professor116,7401,751118,491
Ladd, AaronLecturer86,5271,54188,068
Laflamme, YvetteDirector, Financial Planning & Budget129,7446,585136,329
Laird, DarrellLecturer84,828084,828
Lake, LisaInstructional Support I85,13426,472111,605
Lakes, RonaldOLFM Faculty Member242,2940242,294
Lamb, BrianDirector, Innovation OL103,48912,998116,488
Lamb, LauraAssociate Professor108,7834,562113,344
Langlois, SarahAssoc Director, Program Delivery100,18019,416119,596
Larsen, KarlFull Professor122,0566,803128,859
Later, GenevieveAssistant Professor93,148093,148
Latif, EhsanFull Professor123,2308,151131,381
Lauriente, KatherineInterim Associate Dean, WL Campus90,3662,23692,602
Lawrence, DonaldFull Professor124,2428,519132,760
Learie, SharmanLecturer117,6363,571121,207
Lee, MahnhoonAssociate Professor137,3490137,349
Leier, EileenAssociate Professor117,505750118,255
Lemphers, MichaelSenior Lecturer108,1883,632111,821
Lettinga, MartenSenior Lecturer113,719547114,266
Lidster, SusanLecturer77,3673,40080,766
Lien, Che-HuiAssociate Professor128,90015,130144,031
Little, TatianaSessional Lecturer92,62691393,539
Looney, MichaelProgram Coordinator - Arts93,9366,254100,190
Lu, NingAssistant Professor77,5423,01080,551
Lum, KenOLFM Faculty Member104,616527105,143
Lundgren, JodiOpen Learning Faculty Member78,374078,374
Lunn, PeggyManager, Client Services & Library Facilities76,7973,22280,019
Lussier, KristaSenior Lecturer108,0064,352112,358
Lyster, TaraLecturer86,5273,84190,368
MacKay, BrianAVP Digital Strategies & CIO219,39820,023239,421
MacKay, MairiAssociate Professor124,9381,907126,845
MacNeill, DavidManager, IT Client Services79,2602,30981,568
MacNeill, PatriciaLecturer80,033080,033
Magdolen, DusanDirector of Development79,0593,46782,526
Mahara, MaryAssociate Professor119,8354,788124,623
Mahbobi, MohammadPrincipal Lecturer139,8400139,840
Mahmoud, FatmaSessional Lecturer78,433078,433
Maikapar, LucasAssociate Director, International Marketing95,20812,131107,339
Manfield, RobinaSenior Lecturer106,0091,493107,501
Manhas, JaspalAVP, Finance163,6546,332169,986
Mann, ScottSenior Lecturer113,5544,540118,093
Marsden, SarahAssistant Professor106,0482,538108,586
Marshall, MalindaLecturer94,66298595,648
Martin, AngelaAssistant Dean88,2577,93796,194
Mason, CourtneyAssociate Professor95,23117,784113,014
Mason, JenniferLecturer90,34059590,935
Massalski, JacekSessional Lecturer110,255182110,437
Mathenia, BrendaUniversity Librarian146,58427,383173,967
Matthews, LeslieAssociate Professor149,0002,268151,268
Mazur, IzabelaLecturer87,5162,11889,634
McAuley, ChristinaDirector, Career Services-Law81,5756,25087,825
McCormick, RoderickFull Professor161,7305,065166,795
McCreight, RhondaCoordinator, Nursing Programs93,9361,89495,829
McDonald, BlairLecturer96,63392097,553
McGivern, MarieAdministrative Assistant93,497093,497
McGivern, RonaldSenior Lecturer100,4500100,450
McGuinness, SeanFull Professor115,1294,026119,155
McIntyre, DanaLecturer83,6149,96793,582
McKay, SusanLecturer93,9361,84395,779
McKenzie, WendySenior Lecturer109,5748,514118,088
McKenzie-Wyatt, TinilleSessional Lecturer75,4831,15376,636
McLaughlin, DuncanAssociate Professor123,9741,108125,083
McLaughlin, KirstinLecturer77,2401,60778,847
McWade, DeborahSenior Lecturer101,9460101,946
Mehta, MichaelFull Professor138,1340138,134
Michel, PaulExecutive Director, Aboriginal Education107,2732,403109,676
Miggins, CareyManager, Program Delivery99,0774,504103,581
Miles, StanleyAssociate Professor101,018231101,249
Mills, LaurainOLFM Faculty Member114,4541,580116,034
Milovick, HeidiDirector, Graduate Programs77,6073,14680,753
Milovick, MatthewVP, Admin & Finance207,99133,033241,025
Mirza, Mohamed (Rocky)OLFM Faculty Member111,674681112,355
Miszkurka, WaldemarManager, Academic Planning & Operations94,5483,73898,286
Mochizuki, MaryCounsellor I75,250075,250
Mohiuddin, MuhammadAssistant Professor131,3615,999137,360
Mohr, ChristinaLecturer78,57320678,779
Monroe, KenInstructional Designer79,4805,23884,719
Montoya, ChristopherSenior Lecturer115,0942,737117,832
Mora-Diez, NelaineFull Professor114,3419,866124,207
Morong, MarylinInstructional Support II76,7423,73980,481
Morris, KimberleyLecturer85,9653,82789,792
Morse, BradfordDean, Faculty of Law203,39338,166241,559
Moses, ErnestAssociate Professor112,9731,883114,856
Moshenko, KimberlyLecturer93,1671,01094,177
Moss, RandallLecturer93,936093,936
Mueller, LindaLecturer99,1721,982101,154
Munro, RobertDirector Supply Chain Management103,5131,469104,982
Murnaghan, DonnaDean, School of Nursing163,18852,150215,338
Murphy, JenniferLecturer95,1743,45798,631
Murphy, PeterFull Professor122,987912123,899
Myers, CharleneManager, University Governance84,9891,82486,813
Naqvi, KimberleyLecturer80,0952,05982,154
Nec, YanaAssistant Professor92,6562,72195,376
Nelson, DonaldAssociate Professor112,7450112,745
Neufeld, PatriciaFull Professor169,3514,187173,537
Ng, AlexAssociate Professor142,8063,254146,061
Ng, FranziskaOpen Learning Faculty Member76,095076,095
Nichol, RobinAssociate Professor90,47295391,425
Nicholson, MervynFull Professor123,4061,329124,735
Norris, LindseyCommunications & Media Manager78,6462,91281,558
Noskova, JanaOLFM Faculty Member94,9961,18496,180
Noyes, HeatherLecturer107,2204,821112,041
O'Byrne, ThomasMechanical Systems Supervisor81,3843,21884,602
O'Fee, JohnLecturer113,5772,555116,132
Oke, MarionCo-op Education Coordinator92,3615,72698,087
Olynyk, KennethDirector, Athletics & Recreation92,36811,196103,563
O'Mahony, JoyceAssistant Professor93,9366,799100,735
O'Neil, KevinSenior Lecturer129,057627129,684
Oppong, RichardAssociate Professor108,13416,329124,463
Ortner, CatherineAssociate Professor93,0246,77299,796
Osberg, SarahLecturer79,6837,06486,747
Paetkau, MarkSenior Lecturer105,0264,869109,896
Palechuk, TerryLecturer93,9364,42598,361
Pappas, EvangelitsaLecturer88,7042,28190,985
Park, AndrewAssociate Professor99,968099,968
Parkes, DaleSenior Lecturer111,3763,402114,779
Parsons, HilaryAssociate Registrar, Enrol Services - Records87,7261,98389,709
Paul, SatwinderLecturer93,93611,191105,126
Pawliuk, NicholasLecturer93,9362,39696,332
Pawliuk, TanyaLecturer80,4153,97284,387
Peatt, LawrenceDirector, Administration & CFO Global Operations107,41922,098129,517
Penny Light, TracyAssociate Professor132,8582,665135,523
Perry, CarletonLecturer93,494093,494
Petersen, ChristineSenior Lecturer93,49412,864106,359
Petersen, CorinneSr. Financial Planning Consultant75,298075,298
Petri, DonnaAVP, Academic150,07828,918178,996
Phillips, ErnestLecturer93,3051,40594,710
Phillips, LarryExecutive Director, Human Resources127,9898,552136,541
Piwowar, CindyLecturer93,883093,883
Poeschek, PeterSenior Lecturer134,032874134,906
Poirier, DonaldInterim AVP, Open Learning122,42829,472151,899
Pooni, BaldevDean of Trades & Technology179,11414,569193,682
Power, TerranceOLFM Faculty Member86,888086,888
Powers, DenisAVP, HR and Planning153,0535,969159,022
Prema, DipeshkumarLecturer87,9582,50890,467
Prescott, WalterLecturer93,9363,14297,078
Price, HeatherAssociate Professor133,7646,654140,418
Promislow, JannaAssociate Professor120,0523,101123,153
Purcell, MichaelLibrarian I93,9365,53399,469
Purdy, SusanSenior Lecturer99,4473,064102,511
Pyne, DerekAssociate Professor95,8773,70199,578
Pypker, ThomasAssociate Professor94,9938,822103,815
Radney, JSessional Lecturer111,6450111,645
Rahman, HafizurAssociate Professor127,3245,970133,294
Rahman, MusfiqAssistant Professor132,1126,177138,289
Rahmati, SaeedLecturer96,775096,775
Rakobowchuk, MarkAssistant Professor84,0332,47686,509
Ramirez, GloriaAssociate Professor112,815789113,604
Ratsoy, VirginiaAssociate Professor120,0352,456122,491
Read, GlennExecutive Director, Ancillary Services, Athletics & Recreation128,08411,098139,183
Read, JenniferDirector, Brand & Marketing122,9123,295126,207
Read, W. ShawnInstructional Support II106,9673,892110,858
Reed, J. NormanAssociate Professor144,5950144,595
Reed, TheronHR Consultant, Disability & Benefits86,34050986,848
Rees, CarolAssociate Professor104,9274,160109,087
Reeves, ScottWomen's Basketball Coach81,0888,38789,474
Reid, RobinAssistant Professor93,9368,638102,573
Reimer, ElizabethAssistant Professor93,9363,23397,169
Rennie, ElizabethLibrarian II100,6592,570103,229
Reudink, MatthewAssociate Professor91,7507,33799,087
Rey-Bilbey, Marie-ChristineSenior Lecturer135,438477135,915
Richins, HaroldFull Professor138,5840138,584
Rittenhouse, DavidOLFM Faculty Member79,6281,02980,657
Robinson, CliffCounsellor II99,3793,744103,123
Robinson, LesleyLecturer93,261093,261
Rodger, JamesLecturer77,4645,42882,892
Rogge, AnthonyDirector, International & Managing Director TRU World Globa122,74114,720137,461
Rollans, RichardSenior Lecturer107,7663,374111,140
Ross, KarenSenior Lecturer103,041727103,768
Ross, StevenSenior Lecturer95,8473,97899,826
Rosvick, JoanneAssociate Professor119,8350119,835
Safford, SusanSenior Lecturer99,5461,624101,170
Salopek, MarkOLFM Faculty Member99,0721,747100,819
Salvatore, JohnLecturer93,14867093,819
Sanchez-Flores, MonicaAssistant Professor122,3985,431127,830
Sanders, RayDirector Campus Williams Lake142,92217,871160,793
Sanders, TanyaLecturer89,2932,70992,002
Sanderson, CherylAssistant Professor84,1185,51989,637
Sanford, RebeccaLecturer83,7524,64888,400
Sansome, MichaelLecturer93,148093,148
Saunders, IwanAssociate Dean, Faculty of Law78,3191,82280,141
Scarff, SandraManager, Labour Relations86,4255,15991,583
Schabus, NicoleAssistant Professor105,26011,254116,513
Scheck, UlrichFull Professor141,3792,789144,169
Scheffel, DavidFull Professor124,2421,677125,919
Schellenberg, AmieLecturer79,23320,787100,020
Scherf, KathleenFull Professor117,5732,180119,753
Scollon, KevinLecturer93,9361,89695,832
Seguin, ChristopherVP, Advancement100,0973,258103,354
Seibel, LanaSenior Lecturer104,3655,823110,188
Shang, Jingzhi (Joyce)Assistant Professor90,31320390,517
Shannon, HeatherLecturer93,2363,22696,462
Sharma, AnitaResearch Grants Dev Officer75,3092,02877,337
Sharma, MridulaSessional Lecturer96,766096,766
Shaver, AlanPresident & Vice-Chancellor201,36932,512233,880
Sheets, DavidLecturer99,9951,587101,583
Shi, XiaopingAssistant Professor84,0338,99593,028
Shields, MichaelLecturer93,1486,68799,836
Simon, KarenLecturer92,36176793,127
Simpson, KenAssociate Professor120,2652,138122,403
Simpson, PaulLecturer103,47310,068113,541
Singular, WayneLecturer139,3013,574142,875
Sitka-Sage, SkylarCounsellor I80,4712,12982,599
Smith, BrendaLibrarian II94,2005,15999,359
Smith, LincolnDirector, Research Partnerships and Enterprise Creation113,5890113,589
Smith, MaureenOLFM Faculty Member133,146990134,136
Smoczynski, PeterLecturer92,43844092,878
Smyrl, ShannonLecturer96,0882,68998,777
Soberlak, PeterLecturer93,93617094,106
Sorensen, JacquelineLecturer86,8024,19891,000
Sorge, JoshuaSessional Lecturer108,0180108,018
Southin, NancyAssistant Professor92,94472493,669
Sparks, JohnGeneral Counsel156,41435,232191,646
St John-Stark, AnneAssistant Professor93,936093,936
Stanley, DonaldOLFM Faculty Member260,267548260,815
Stefan, AdrianaSenior Lecturer109,4470109,447
Steiger, JaneSenior Lecturer106,0663,028109,094
Stevens, NancySenior Lecturer95,7653,72899,493
Stewart-Patterson, IainSenior Lecturer112,7454,111116,856
Story, WandaSessional Lecturer77,669077,669
Strachan, ArleeExecutive Assistant, President & Vice-Chancellor82,7871,21684,003
Straka, SilviaAssistant Professor93,936093,936
Sullivan, AndreaSenior Lecturer103,7247,776111,500
Sutherland, KatherineSenior Advisor to the Provost82,0002,50084,500
Sutton, JohnLecturer96,295096,295
Sykes, CatherineAssociate Professor126,2513,955130,206
Tabata, LeslieDirector, Capital Projects115,6012,239117,840
Tamblyn, KimberlyLecturer88,4901,15389,644
Tapley, RobinAssistant Professor93,936093,936
Tawhid, MohamedFull Professor118,4831,897120,380
Taylor, ColinLecturer99,3097599,384
Taylor, MonaLecturer92,36110,075102,436
Taylor, S. RichardSenior Lecturer87,328087,328
Templeman, ElizabethInstructional Support II120,1423,955124,096
Terwiel, AnneSenior Lecturer104,20110,524114,724
Thompson, AnthonyAssistant Professor93,005093,005
Thompson, DanielPrincipal Lecturer129,7202,150131,870
Thomson, BrendaAssociate Dean, Arts118,2829,612127,894
Tinsley, HughLecturer93,305093,305
Tsigaris, PeterFull Professor129,5520129,552
Tsui, ErnestLecturer93,14824493,392
Tucker, AmyOpen Learning Faculty Member137,7821,450139,232
Turley, MichaelLimited Term Lecturer82,3173,62785,944
Turner, JohnSessional Lecturer119,1370119,137
Underwood, RandyLecturer97,2041,47098,674
Urban, JoannaSenior Lecturer102,9024,489107,391
Van Hamme, JonathanAssociate Professor114,3609,846124,206
Van Wagoner, NancyFull Professor137,6681,165138,833
Vandermeulen, EricManager, Procurement75,1173,29378,411
Vermeulen, SandraInterim Dean, Faculty of Arts165,95015,556181,506
Verwey, HeidiSenior Lecturer95,300095,300
Viaud, GillesAssociate Professor119,8353,080122,915
Villeneuve, EricLecturer93,936093,936
Waddell, CatherineSessional Lecturer79,5991,19580,794
Waldichuk, ThomasAssistant Professor94,4525,03299,484
Walker, CLecturer93,4945,29898,792
Walker, CandaceLecturer85,0252,59887,624
Wallin, MarkAssociate Professor104,7055,997110,702
Walters, SallyOLFM Faculty Member107,829900108,729
Wang, Hai TaoEnterprise Systems Operations Manager77,33537977,714
Ward, BrianLecturer93,936093,936
Warren, BernardSenior Lecturer137,2150137,215
Waters, NicolaAssociate Professor116,9174,326121,243
Watmough, KatherineAccess & Users Services Librarian76,803076,803
Watson, SheriLecturer84,5973,01187,608
Watt, DarrenLecturer80,8335,80086,634
Watt, GillianLecturer93,93113,072107,003
Webster, ReidAssistant Professor75,6522,05277,704
Weisgerber, DeniseLecturer93,148093,148
Welch, TroyLecturer93,9367,576101,512
Weremczuk, GeorgeLecturer79,4324,29883,730
West, JulianaAssistant Professor93,1485,90599,054
Whitmore, KeithOLFM Faculty Member200,1670200,167
Wihak, ChristineDirector, PLAR95,9236,841102,764
Wolfe, SaraAssistant Dean of Students90,83211,804102,636
Woloszyn, MichaelAssistant Professor93,56126993,830
Wood, JoelAssistant Professor93,9361,72695,662
Woodrow, JenniferLecturer94,4362,19196,627
Wrigley, JohnLecturer93,936093,936
Youd, EricAssociate Director, Enterprise Systems78,9873,58282,569
Yu, QinglinFull Professor124,24219,355143,596
Zhang, LiAssistant Professor99,1486,156105,305
Zhang, YayingAssistant Professor93,93652994,465

Frequently Asked Questions

I can’t find the person I’m looking for on this list. Why is that?

This list only covers employees at TRU who earned more than $75,000 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. If you can’t find who you’re looking for, they either earned less than $75,000 or are included in another list, such as the Suppliers of Goods and Services report.

Why are there people on this list who didn’t work at TRU last year?

According to TRU, if someone earned more than $75,000 in wages and/or severance, they would appear on this list. Those only receiving pensions do not appear on this list.

What explains some of the larger travel expenses?

According to TRU, expenses included might include travel (related to research and conferences or recruiting), other travel expenses (meals, accommodation, conference fees), entertaining business prospects and international delegates and moving expenses.

Why does TRU provide this information?

TRU is required to report this information under the Financial Information Act for employees earning $75,000 or more.

Download original data: CSV format

