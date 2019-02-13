West Coast vibes fill Kamloops nightclub

Kamloops crowds gathered to pack CJ’s Nightclub for Mother Mother and Said the Whale for Mother Mother’s Dance and Cry album tour. Both bands, hailing from B.C., are on tour across North America to promote both of their new albums.
The evening opener’s Said the Whale is no stranger to the stage and their performance was a perfect representation of that. Amid the lights and cheering from the crowd, Said the Whale rocked hard with their rich harmonies and a vibe that could only be described as the West Coast, a place they find a lot of their inspiration from.
Said the Whale has recently released their sixth studio album, Cascadia. The evening’s performance was the perfect introduction to the new album along with past hits such as I Love You, which had the entire crowd singing along to the fan favourite.
The album inherited its name from the idea of the Cascadia region which spreads from Alaska to California, including B.C.’s lush west coast.
“There’s something about the Cascadia region that really embodies our music and us as people so it just seemed like a neat idea,” said Ben Worcester, one of the founding members and vocalists for Said the Whale.
Cascadia is like every one of their past albums in the way that it is unlike all their other music.
“It’s one of my favourite things about our band and one of our biggest flaws. We don’t have a particular sound and we never have and all throughout our catalogue no song sounds like the next song and no album sounds like the next album,” said Worcester.
The album features songs such as Unamerican and Cascadia which were extremely well-received from the crowd packed into CJ’s.
The audience pushed closer and closer to the stage, eager for Mother Mother to take the mic and these crowds were not left disappointed.
The moment Vancouver natives, Mother Mother took to the stage everyone was captivated.
While they were on tour to promote and share the new tunes of their seventh studio album, crowds were treated to some of their older music.
Mother Mother has been thriving in the Canadian and International music scene for well over a decade and lead vocalist Ryan Guldemond credits their growing success over the years to their ability to evolve.
“Along the way, we had to scratch the itch and give in to evolution, incorporate new layers and textures,” said Guldemond.
“It’s just like life. How do you keep your life from becoming stagnant? You stay curious, you have new experiences, you definitely try not to convince yourself that you know who you are. I find that people’s music reflects where they’re at in their life,” explained Guldemond on how Mother Mother can stay fresh and keep the fans coming back for more.
Dance and Cry, is playing on the emotional aspect of day-to-day life.
“Today, I would say the music is more personal and honest and less hidden by fictitious storytelling, sarcasm and irony and more a true snapshot of what’s actually going on inside my brain, my heart and my life,” said Guldemond, “I wanted the record to be emotional. I set this mandate early on that I didn’t want to pursue ideas unless they made me metaphorically dance or cry. I wanted my soul to stir when I was working on a song.”
Guldemond describes Dance and Cry as a “liberation from cynicism.”
Cascadia by Said the Whale and Dance and Cry by Mother Mother are available now. Both albums are an amazing addition to fill your music library with the Canadian content it deserves.