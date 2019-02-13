MVB qualify for playoffs after splitting games over weekend

At the beginning of the season every team has a specific set of goals, for WolfPack teams the aim is to qualify for the postseason and this year the men’s volleyball team have met that aim.
TRU did that with a win over the Saskatchewan Huskies, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16 on Feb. 8. The game was played at the Old TRU Gym where the WolfPack had a retro night and was paying respect to the old Cariboo College teams.
The change of venue created a lively atmosphere, one similar to what the ’Pack might experience in the playoffs.
The ’Pack missed the ball 33 times and Saskatchewan gave away 22 points from bad serves.
TRU had more digs than the Huskies which was crucial to the final result.
TRU won the first set 25-19 whilst the second set was a lot closer at 25-23. The Huskies then showed some life and won the third 18-25 to give themselves hope of a comeback.
TRU managed to get back on track in the fourth and win the set 25-16 and the match in four sets.
The top performer for the WolfPack was Tim Dobbert who had 19 kills in 31 swings, two service aces and seven digs.
Charlie Bringloe had eight kills in 18 chances, three digs and four block assists. Anton Napolitano had 32 assists, three service aces, five digs and three block assists.
After the game TRU head coach Pat Hennelly spoke to TRU athletics about how different the atmosphere is in the old gym in comparison to the Warner Rentals Court, he acknowledged it will help his team get ready for the playoffs.
Hennelly felt the third set was a key part of the contest.
“They came out strong in the third. Props to our guys to come back in the fourth,” he said. “It wasn’t our best volleyball but we managed to get a lot cleaner.”
Unfortunately, TRU was unable to get back-to-back wins as they lost 25-22, 25-23, 18-25 and 25-20 on Feb.9.
The first set of the contest was close as TRU led 16-15 at the tech timeout.
The Huskies came back strong and managed to finish strong and win 25-22. The second set was similar as the Huskies led 16-12 at the timeout before going on a run to win the set 25-23.
The third set was better for TRU as they managed to cut a 16-9 margin to 16-13. The ’Pack were able to power through and led 20-17 and won the set 25-18.
In the fourth set, the Huskies led 5-2 early. The score was 13-11 late in the set but the ’Pack made too many errors and lost the set 25-20.
TRU’s top performer for this game was Tim Dobbert who had 20 kills in 51 chances, four digs and four block assists. Charlie Bringloe had seven kills in 26 chances, four service aces and four digs.
Kyle Behiels also contributed with four kills in 12 chances, three digs, one solo block and two block assists.
“Sask played a really clean game. Their game plan was to come in and miss way less serve,” Hennelly said.
He also gave credit to Huskies coach Nathan Bennett for doing a good job preparing his team for the second game.
“Bennett did a great job preparing his team for the second night and they made less errors than we did,” Hennelly added.
The WolfPack is now 10-10 after this weekend’s action and will be looking to improve on certain aspects of their game before the playoffs roll around. A major concern would be the number of errors committed.
The TRU faithful will be hoping their team will go on a deep run in the playoffs, the people of TRU need something to cheer about.