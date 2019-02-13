Cross country begins season with two indoor meets

The TRU WolfPack cross country team competed at the Harry Jerome Indoor Meet to begin their track season. Three athletes represented the TRU WolfPack.
The athletes who competed were Calum Carrigan, Troy Morgan and Liam McGrath. No female athletes participated.
In the 1500-metre, Carrigan finished second with a time of four minutes 13 seconds and four split seconds, Morgan wound up ninth in a time of four minutes 20 seconds and 27 split seconds and Liam McGrath was 11th with a time of four minutes, 33 seconds and 45 split seconds.
“That’s a new school record that Calum set,” said TRU head coach Carmin Mazzotta to TRU Athletics. “That’s a great sign of things to come for him. Troy’s time was the best he’s ever run in university and Liam’s time was a new personal best.”
Carrigan was the fastest TRU athlete in the 600-metre event placing seventh in a time of one minute, 27 seconds and 70 split seconds.
Morgan was ninth after clocking in at one minute, 30 seconds and seven split seconds and Liam McGrath was 13th at one minute, 34 seconds and 29 split seconds.
“This was an opportunity to get that rust buster,” Mazzotta concluded.
TRU then followed up that competition with the Gary Reed Invitational at the TCC.
Calum Carrigan ran in the men’s 18-19-year-old 1500-metre run and he placed second in a time of four minutes, 13 seconds and 66 split seconds, he was three seconds behind first place.
Morgan and McGrath ran the 1500-metre but in the 20-34 year age group.
Morgan finished seventh in a time of four minutes, 15 seconds and 44 split seconds and McGrath was ninth with a time of four minutes, 36 seconds and 56 split seconds.
Carrigan was fifth in the men’s 1000-metre and finished in a time of two minutes, 37 seconds and 86 split seconds.
Morgan competed in the 3000-metre run and finished third with a time of nine minutes, 31 seconds and 73 split seconds.
McGrath was fourth after finishing the race with a time of 10 minutes, two seconds and nine split seconds.
TRU put a team together to compete in the men’s four-by-400 metre relay race. The team finished second in a time of three minutes and 39 seconds, each member of the team averaged 55 seconds.
“Great results for our guys,” said Mazzotta, “We had two of the top schools in the country in Trinity Western and UVIC competing. Overall a great showing as our program moves to a new level.”
The WolfPack has produced some improved performances so far in the season, it will be fascinating to see what this team will be capable off as the season continues.