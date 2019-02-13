Album review: My Whole Life Through

If nothing else, My Whole Life Through by Jesse Gotfrid is a stylistic breath of fresh air in a direction that has remained stagnant and tepid for the past five years. Combining merely the piano and upright bass with the occasional smattering of percussion Jesse and Noah Gotfrid create a minimalist yet distinctive style of folk music. The unconventional pairing is often times a complimentary musical backdrop to Jesse’s perturbed vocal performance throughout the record.
The album largely is comprised of rockabilly personality paired with engaging and fluid song structures. The second track, When Evening Comes begins by feeling like a song that wouldn’t be out of place during a drunken slow dance in the barn but by the halfway mark the song picks up the pace sounding reminiscent of indie pop before swinging back down to the drunken tipsy toe-tapper.
Aptly titled, Rollercoaster is a dive into the more high-paced side of the group. The song is prominently led by an unwavering piano melody and machine gun like high hats that seldom make an appearance elsewhere on the record.
The record is uncomplicated in a way that makes it come off as endearing and authentic. There isn’t a massive amount to dig through on the eight-song release that passes by very quickly. The simplicity of the album is part of the charm that results in a pleasant listening experience that doesn’t require much more than surface level exploration. This isn’t a slight against the band and in fact, if the album were more experimental in its approach it would lose a lot of its appeal.
The music on the record is an interesting conceptually and the release doesn’t over promise nor does it oversell. Unfortunately, it doesn’t excel at any one category and may lose much of the novelty over repeated listens. It’s not sad enough to justify a lot of the more sentimental melodies, but throughout the album there is an air of sombreness that fails to materialize into anything moving.
7.0/10 – petting a nice new dog