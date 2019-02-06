TRU students welcome the Year of the Pig

2019 is officially the Year of the Pig and TRUSU Chinese Student and Scholar Association invited the TRU community to help celebrate the turn of the new year.
This year’s Lunar New Year was met with a beautiful blend of traditional with modern. The evening’s events mixed traditional songs and musical performances to Chinese hip-hop numbers and hip-hop dance.
Before the performances could even start, attendees were treated to Chinese treats and a meal of fried rice and chicken. Attendees were given a grab-bag of these treats with a red envelope which later turned out to be a draw for an array of raffle prizes.
The evening started with a smooth musical duet called Blue and White Porcelain by Zeming Wang and Cosmo that had the crowd cheering along.
The Lunar New Year celebration placed honour on the traditional land it took place on by giving the stage for a performance of traditional Indigenous drums and song.
To mix things up a little, this Lunar New Year celebration included an interactive game. The game played was similar to both Pictionary and charades.
The event was inclusive to all students and was an amazing display of talents and traditions within the Chinese community in Kamloops.
Each performance was a new display of the voices, stories and movements of the new year.