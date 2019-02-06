Playoff hopes rekindled for women’s volleyball

The women’s volleyball team beat the Brandon Bobcats in back-to-back games to go 10-10 for the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
The ‘Pack won fives sets against the Bobcats, 25-19,25-12,22-25,22-25,17-15 on Feb.1 on the Warner Rentals Court.
The match was ultra-competitive right from the first set and was tied at five before TRU went on a run and led the game 11-6.
The Bobcats showed character and came back to make it 14-11 but once again TRU went on a run, scoring five unanswered points. The ’Pack eventually won the set 25-19.
The second set was a little more one-sided as TRU got out to a seven-point lead. TRU led at the timeout, the score was 16-9. TRU eventually won the set 25-12.
The Bobcats started playing better in the third set and had a 60 percent attack to TRU’s 54. They won the set 25-22.
The fourth set was very close, the ’Pack led 3-0 but the Bobcats showed their resilience once again tying the game at 13 and led 16-14 at the timeout.
The team traded points throughout the set but Brandon managed to complete their comeback to win another close set 25-22.
The fifth set stayed true to the nature of the contest and was another nail-biter. The game was tied at both 13 and then 14. TRU managed to battle through the resistance and won the set 17-15.
Olga Savenchuk was the top performer with 20 kills in 44 opportunities, 11 digs, one solo block, one block assist and two assists.
Kendra Finch had 14 kills in 45 chances, nine digs, one service ace and one block assist and Anastasiya Muzyka had 52 assists, seven digs and seven block assists.
“We started well and that was a good thing,” said head coach Chad Grimm to TRU Athletics. “We kind of went on cruise control in the middle of the third set a little bit. We back peddled. They defended really well. We have to do a better job tomorrow.”
Grimm’s need for a better performance was met as TRU beat Brandon in three sets, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 on Feb. 2.
TRU started well and won a comfortable first set despite a close scoreline of 25-23.
The second set was very competitive as the two teams traded points throughout the set but TRU was able to push through and win the set 25-21.
The third set was intense as the game was tied at 21 before the Bobcats took a 23-22 lead.
The sequence of events created a sense of deja vu from the previous encounter where TRU lost a two-set lead but the ‘Pack managed to close the contest out with a 26-24 win.
Top performers for the ’Pack were Kendra Finch with 15 kills in ten chances, 13 digs, one block assist and two assists. Olga Savenchuk had ten kills in 26 chances, seven digs and three block assists.
“We were fairly steady,” said Grimm, “We had a lead in the third and they started creeping back but we didn’t panic. We stuck with it and managed to finish it out in three sets.”
Grimm was very pleased with his team’s serving and felt the small adjustments that were made paid off for the team.
Grimm also reiterated how much character and resilience his team has.
“We’ve been quite successful in close matches this year,” he said. “We’ve played five five-setters and won them all.”
The team is now 10-10 for the season with their playoff hopes high but despite that Grimm has no interest at looking too far forward into the future and is only concerned about the next game.
WolfPack supporters would be delighted if their team is able to secure a place in the playoffs but in order to secure that spot the team will have to go on a run.