Done with Valentine’s Day romance movies?

Dinner and a movie have always been a classic date idea and on Valentines Day those same rules apply, but if candlelit tables and rom-coms aren’t your thing, we may have a spookier alternative for you.
The Kamloops Film Society has partnered with a local Kamloops podcast, Drunk in a Graveyard to bring you a twist on your typical Valentine’s Day events with the screening of the dark fantasy film Border, directed by Ali Abbasi and written by John Ajvide Lindqvist of Let the Right One In fame.
The film screening at the Downtown Kamloops Paramount Theatre follows a Swedish mutant Tina (Eva Melander) with a magical knack for catching contraband as a border agent.
“It’s very much like a head trip,” said Robin Goodfellow, host of the Drunk in a Graveyard podcast. “There’s a really nice romance element to it.”
As for dinner, those with tickets can stop by Lucky’s Pub, a local eatery adjacent to TRU, for two of their classic Lucky burgers, fries and drinks for $20 before the screening.
Be sure to get a game or two of pinball or Space Invaders in before the 7:00 p.m. screening. Early comers will also have a chance to win a prize bundle during the pre-show talk, as well as free tea and coupons to be handed out by DAVIDsTEA.
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Kamloops Film Series website or at the Downtown Kamloops Movie Mart for a discounted rate of $5.
Be sure to check out the Drunk in a Graveyard podcast as well. Fans of horror flicks new and old, heavy metal and bizarre news will feel right at home as the team just surpassed their 100th episode and second anniversary.