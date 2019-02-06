Disappointing end to season for ‘Pack men’s basketball

The Men’s basketball team closed out the season with back-to-back losses to the number one ranked Calgary Dinos.
TRU lost 71-62 on Feb 1. at the Jack Simpson Gym, Calgary, Alberta. TRU had ten turnovers in the first half and nine turnovers in the second, which ended up being costly for the team.
TRU had 24 points in the paint whilst the Calgary Dinos had thirty points inside the paint.
The first quarter was close and ended with Calgary leading the game 13-10. In the second quarter, Calgary scored 25 points in comparison to TRU’s 13.
TRU’s bench outscored the Calgary’s 19-11.
Anton Bilous was the top scorer for TRU with 17 points, one rebound and Joe Davis had 13 points and six rebounds.
Derek Rhodes also chipped in with 11 points and three rebounds.
With this loss, TRU was knocked out of contention for the playoffs.
TRU then got blown out 91-59 on Feb. 2.
Calgary led 24-10 after the first quarter but despite that TRU managed to bounce back and win the second quarter 19-17.
The second half was like the first as the Dinos won the third quarter 20-16. TRU tried to stay in the game throughout but the Dinos were just too good.
The final quarter was a tough one for the ’Pack as the Dinos scored 30 points in comparison to TRU’s 14.
Anton Bilous was once again the top scorer for the team with 14 points and one steal. Enrico Nuno had 12 points, three assists and two steals.
Joe Davis also contributed with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
TRU was outgunned 50-30 in the second half. With the two loses TRU ends the season at 6-14 and in 14th place whilst the Dinos remain unbeaten in first place.
It has been a tough season for the WolfPack men’s basketball team and fans will be disappointed they won’t get to see their team in the playoffs.
This disappointing season will also be a learning experience for the team. It will present them with the opportunity to improve on key areas in their game.