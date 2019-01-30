Want to explore what’s off the beaten path? Try Study Abroad

Study Abroad is a clever mashup of theoretical knowledge, life experience and travel. It is a three-step-formula to achieve a killer resumé, become wanted on the market and stand out from the rest of the crowd. All while discovering a new country, gaining valuable insight and creating unforgettable memories.
“My best memory is learning to ski at Sun Peaks. I had never seen snow prior to entering Canada, let alone stood on a pair of skis. I also want to advise people who are thinking about studying abroad to introduce yourself to professors, let them know that this isn’t your first language and ask how you can achieve both a smooth transition and the best possible result,” said Ivan Perea, communication student at La Sabana University in Colombia, who did one exchange semester at TRU.
Study Abroad is open to any TRU student— Canadian or international. Participants decide if they want one or two semesters at the same institution or switch locations each semester. The requirements are minimum 2.5 GPA and currently being a full-time student (three classes/nine credits) at TRU.
“It’s an opportunity to get outside of your comfort zone, to see what the world has to offer, and still stay engaged in your degree,” said Heather Wisla, International Mobility Officer at the Study Abroad Centre informed.
Students can choose between various forms of programs, depending on what is best compatible with their individual studies. Broaden the horizon by living and studying in a different country for one or two semesters with the International Student Exchange Program (ISEP). Travel together with other students in a group led by a TRU faculty member varying from two to eight weeks (field schools). Not ready for a long-term commitment just yet? Try Short-term Summer Programs, which are usually between two to six weeks at a time during the months of May, June and July. Finally, Co-op Abroad allows students to combine business with pleasure since they get to work and study abroad.
“It’s always beneficial to study abroad, you practise personal growth and intercultural understanding. It also teaches you unexpected abilities, such as how to cope with coyotes. Believe me, it will come in handy when passing them by on your way home from the university” said Anna-Lena Dentel, who is a student of Intl. Leisure Management in the Netherlands but is currently doing Bachelor of Tourism Management two semester exchange program at TRU.
Furthermore, tailored solutions such as international conferences, internships and more can be organized. Take advantage of the wide range of opportunities Study Abroad has to offer. However, the time to act is now since application deadlines are approaching quickly, first up is ISEP deadline Feb. 8. Before applying, attending an information session is mandatory. Upcoming dates are Jan. 30 – 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4 – 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5 – 2:30 p.m..
“Any student who has studied abroad would be lying if they described their experience as challenge free. Language barriers, visa problems and housing issues are examples of what could go wrong. However, with proper planning, nearly all problems can be avoided. Don’t forget that even those negative experiences could be disguised as positive lessons” said Nathaniel Paisley, who recently completed a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, including a Major in International Business at TRU. Paisley has done two exchange semesters abroad, one at Vina del Mar in Chile and another in Innsbruck, Austria.
For information regarding important dates, application process, available destinations and more visit www.tru.ca/studyabroad. For inquiries contact studyabroad@tru.ca.