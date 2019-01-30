Men’s volleyball snap their six-game losing streak

The men’s volleyball team managed to snap a six-game losing streak as they beat Manitoba in four sets, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21,25-23 on Jan. 25 in Manitoba.
Tim Dobbert, who has been consistent throughout the season, was top performer once again for the WolfPack as he had 27 in 47 chances and four block assists.
Sam Taylor Parks had nine kills in 13 chances, two service aces, five block assists, Tim Edge had nine in 16 chances and three digs and Anton Napolitano had 41 assists and six service aces.
“We struggled from the service line but when the serves were in, it caused Manitoba problems,” said head coach Pat Hennelly to TRU Athletics. “Tim Dobbert was good offensively and Anton did a great job of running the offence. The big difference maker was Tim Edge, he passed very well and was efficient attacking Overall, great effort on the road against a tough home team.”
TRU kept the momentum going with another four-set win on Jan. 26, score was 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
Tim Dobbert played well once again and had 19 kills in 50 opportunities, five digs, four block assists and Sam Taylor had 11 kills in 14 chances, five digs and four block assists.
Landon Currie had eight digs, Anton Napolitano had 46 assists, eight digs and three block assists and Tim Edge nine kills in 16 chances, five digs and three block assists.
“We played better tonight and so did Manitoba,” Hennelly said. “We had a solid performance from both Sam and Kyle in the middle. Landon Currie had a great match tonight picking up a lot of important digs.”
Hennelly also complimented both Tim Dobbert and Kyle Behiels for their service during the games, he felt they had a stronger performance in the second game.
“Overall, a great weekend and gives us a little breathing room in the standings,” he added.
After the back-to-back wins, TRU is now 9-7 and fifth in the Usports and Canada West standings.
The team is two games ahead of Saskatchewan and is on track to get a playoff spot.
After two good performances on the road the team will be looking to go on a winning run and improve their standing.