Landmark businesses show support for faculty at TRU

Local businesses are working to give back to the TRU faculty members with what is called The Landmark Gift. This gift basket valued at an estimated $900 has been spearheaded by business-owner and master stylist Jonni Yeomans of Jonni’s Styling Studio.
As a combined thanks for all the hard work TRU faculty members put in, local businesses located in the Landmark Centre, across the street from the campus, have worked together to provide the TRU community with a basket fit for a total transformation.
Yeomans, a business owner in Kamloops for 35 years, recently opened their Landmark Centre location and felt the desire to use her skills to pamper those working hard around them.
“I truly believe that your great success is how you help to empower others. Iron sharpens iron,” said Yeomans, “I love networking. I love creating projects that bring the community together.”
Each month for the entirety of 2019, Yeomans along with contributions from Sage Hills Dentistry, Sona MD, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Avril Rublee Aesthetics will gift each faculty at TRU with a gift basket to show their appreciation.
“TRU as a whole gives so much to our community for Kamloops so wouldn’t it be great to bless the administration, the faculties and let them know we appreciate them,” Yeomans said.
Each faculty is free to distribute each gift basket in any way that they see as fit, whether that means a raffle or distributing each gift item.
“That is what makes true success,” Yeomans said. “Bringing people together and together we can create such a difference.”
Each basket will contain over $200 worth of products and dental care from Dr. Ciriani at Sage Hills Dental, a rejuvenating hand treatment from Dr. Lotay at Sona MD, over $100 worth of chocolate from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a European facial by Avril Rublee valued at an estimated $200 and transformative treatments from Jonni’s Style Studio.
“That person that wins this will have such an amazing experience in these businesses and just being completely pampered which is really important,” said Yeomans.
With one basket already in the hands of TRU staff, Yeomans can’t wait to continue the wave of thanks that will come with The Landmark Gift.