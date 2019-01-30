Job Alert! Become a B.C. Parks Student Ranger

A summer in British Columbia would be incomplete without first spending time in the expansive parks, scenic landscapes and dipping your toes in the tepid lakes. Whether you enjoy hiking, swimming or camping you’ve taken part in the B.C. lifestyle and for the second year in a row, B.C. Parks is giving you the opportunity to make a job out of those experiences.
From May until August, B.C. Parks will be providing 48 selected students with opportunities to train and enhance their skills maintaining and improving parks across the province.
This short-term employment will also give students a taste of what it’s like to work under the Ministry of Environment and with B.C. Parks Climate Change Strategy, a significant chance for those looking to further a career with the Ministry and Parks.
With the majority of the projects taking place outdoors, students can look forward to camping, hiking and hands-on work under the elements in various parks and protected areas around the province. Some of these jobs will involve invasive species control, ecosystem restoration, trail maintenance and building as well as outdoor education.
“The student rangers play a key role in environmental stewardship while preserving the natural, cultural and historical values that British Columbians cherish,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I hope the program inspires young adults to consider a meaningful and rewarding career looking after B.C.’s beautiful parks and protected areas.”
B.C. Parks is also looking for applications from Indigenous students as there will be much work involved with culturally significant sites and traditional territories of Indigenous communities across the province.
The Student Ranger Program is primarily funded through the public’s purchase of specialty licence plates, which saw proceeds going directly back into supporting parks and protected areas.
Applications for the B.C. Parks Student Ranger Program are now open until Feb. 24. Details can be found on the B.C. Parks website:
http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/employment/student-ranger/