It’s time to talk about your English

English is a difficult language to learn. For international students or even domestic students that don’t speak English as a first language, having a safe and comforting space to learn and improve their language skills can make a world of difference.
After extensive redesigns, turning an old computer lab into an open, fresh looking room outfitted with computer access, relaxing couches, whiteboards and attentive English Learning Assistance staff, TRU’s Language Learning Centre is the place to do just that.
Located in Old Main 2517, students from any background can drop in without an appointment to get help with their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills or relax after a long day on campus.
One of the essential pushes for this new space is a new English Conversation Club. The club “is dedicated space and time for the students who wish to come and practice their English speaking skills,” said Garima Yadav, a teaching assistant with the LLC.
The club was put into development after feedback from students mentioned that the LLC was focusing mostly on written language and not enough on speech. Students can now meet up to practice speaking English on different topics every Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
The LLC will also be hosting workshops throughout the semester on subjects like citations, referencing, thesis statements and a seminar on time management, which will take place on January 31st at 1:00 pm.
If you’re an ESL student, you will already be enrolled in the Language Learning Centre course on Moodle. Through there, students will receive updates, reminders and event details for the LLC.
To get more information about future events, workshops and programs, stop by the Language Learning Centre at Old Main 2517.