‘Pack women’s basketball lose two tough games

The WolfPack women’s basketball team lost two tough back-to-back games against Regina.
TRU lost 75-52 to the Regina Cougars on Jan. 18 on the Warner Rentals Court.
The game started well for TRU as they led 22-18 after the first quarter. Leilani Carney came out strong with eight points and Emily Vilac had six points.
The second quarter was a different story as TRU was outscored 21-14. The third quarter was the deciding period in the contest as the Cougars outscored TRU 22-6.
Before that period the game had been tight and was pretty much a tie.
The fourth quarter was close as Regina outscored TRU 14-10 but unfortunately for the ’Pack the game had been decided by that point.
The top performer was Leilani Carney with 13 points and two defensive rebounds and whilst Megan Rouault had ten points, four defensive rebounds and two assists.
“Not cleaning up the glass was the big one, we gave up 68 rebounds, 20 offensive rebounds and that turned into 32-second chance points for them,” said assistant head coach Chuck Ferguson. “Letting them have their way on the glass hurt us.”
Yet the ‘Pack were unable to right the wrongs of the previous night as they lost 72-44 on Jan. 19.
Cougars came out strong and dominated, they had a 23-12 lead after the first quarter. TRU settled down in the second quarter, both teams scored 15 points each.
Despite the good second quarter, the WolfPack were unable to keep the momentum going and the Regina Cougars were able to secure a 28 point win.
The Cougars’ bench outscored TRU’s 40-9.
Michelle Bos had 20 points, 14 rebounds and two steals, Leilani Carney had eight points, five rebounds and two assists and Jordan Haggerty had five points, two defensive rebounds and two assists.
“We are young, they are very experienced, defensively we just weren’t there both nights,” Ferguson said. “We weren’t able to keep them off the glass, their interior play was much better than ours. We weren’t able to shut down their inside game and that left us somewhat lacking.”
TRU will be playing their final home game of the season next weekend, it will be a major home game for the likes of Michelle Bos, who is in her final season.
Many people will be hoping for a positive ending for the ’Pack as it has been a tough season for the team.