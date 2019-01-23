Men’s volleyball now 7-7 after losing streak

The TRU men’s volleyball team lost to the Trinity Western Spartans 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18 on Jan. 18.
The Spartans came out strong and never allowed TRU to settle down during the game, Trinity Western won the first set 25-18.
The second and third sets were pretty similar to the first, with the Spartans continuing their domination, Trinity Western won the second set 25-17 and the final set 25-18.
The top performer for the ’Pack Tim Dobbert with seven kills in 21 chances, three digs and two service aces.
Tim Edge had three kills in seven chances and six digs. Anton Napolitano had 11 assists.
“Both teams struggled from the service line but Trinity played much better in transition,” said head coach Pat Hennelly to TRU athletics. “Cole Hanson had two service aces two kills and one block. Tim Edge and Tim Dobbert both had good moments for us.”
TRU put in a better performance the following night but still lost in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22 and 25-20 on Jan. 19.
Tim Dobbert was the star of the show once again with ten kills in 26 chances.
The first set was one-sided as the Spartans won 25-14.
The following sets were a lot closer than the first, the Spartans won the second 25-22 and the final set 25-20.
Other great performers for the WolfPack were Sam-Taylor Parks with seven kills in ten chances, one dig, two block assists and Anton Napolitano with 25 assists, seven digs, one solo block and one block assist.
“Much better match tonight from both teams. Trinity played great defence and converted some attacks from us into points,” Hennelly said. “We played solid and credit to Trinity Western for raising their level.”
The pack are now 7-7 and will be desperate to end their losing streak, they will hopeful that it happens in the coming weeks.