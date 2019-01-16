Women’s basketball split games with Wesmen

The TRU women’s basketball team lost to the Winnipeg Wesmen in a low scoring game, 63-55, on Jan. 11 in Winnipeg at the Duckworth Centre.
The WolfPack were outscored 17-9 in the first quarter of the contest but were able to produce a better performance in the second quarter by scoring 22 points.
Winnipeg led the game 39-17 going into halftime. Both teams had nine steals each in the game and were tied in turnovers at 16.
The top performer for the ’Pack was Michelle Bos with 18 points, four steals and seven rebounds. Jordan Haggerty had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals whilst Kanesha Reeves had 12 points and four defensive rebounds.
TRU head coach Scott Reeves gave a very honest assessment when he spoke with TRU athletics after the game.
“Our Achilles heel all year has been our ability to shoot the ball on the road,” he said. “We didn’t shoot it well in the first half tonight but we came out in the second and started to knock down shots and limited our turnovers a little bit.”
Reeves concluded by stating that his team has to learn to produce a full forty-minute performance.
It seems as though as Reeves’ words were heard by his players as they produced a much-improved performance on Jan. 12, winning 65-61.
This victory ended a five-game losing streak for the ’Pack. Things didn’t go as planned from the start for TRU as they were down by ten in the first quarter, 22-12.
Despite the bad start, TRU rebounded strong and had a dominant third quarter where they outscored Winnipeg 19-8, which was crucial in helping them secure the win.
Michelle Bos led the way with ten points in the first half and had 18 points and 12 rebounds overall.
Emily Vilac had 18 points and six rebounds and Leilani Carney had 11 points three steals and an assist.
Despite the win, TRU had more turnovers in the game with 15 compared to the Wesmen’s 13.
“Really proud of our kids tonight. To bounce back after last night is unbelievable,” Reeves said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great. We dug ourselves a hole but I am really proud of the second half effort defensively and rebounding wise. We hit the shots when we needed to and got a split on the road which is always a positive thing.”
The ‘Pack now sit at 3-10 and will be hoping that this win will be the game changer their season needs.