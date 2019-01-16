Venturing into the Spider-Verse

Into the Spider-Verse recently won the Golden Globe for best-animated film and for good reason with its dazzling animation, creative story and heart-filled characters. Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales, a young man growing up in Brooklyn until he is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains the same abilities as Spider-Man.
The best thing about this movie is its animation, giving it the feeling as if you’re watching a comic book come to life. The facial animations, as well as its visuals, are super creative and detailed, with small things like a chase scene in the snow being so well designed that it’s truly an animation feat. The film brings a top-tier level of production throughout its design that it leaves the audience with a visual mind trip and leaves a heavy impression with its viewers.
The characters themselves are super entertaining as well, doing the adaptation of the comic Ultimate Spider-Man Series justice in introducing Miles as a lovable up-and-coming superhero trying to learn the ropes from a very experienced yet jaded Peter Parker.
The side characters themselves are also very memorable with each holding a very lasting impression with one in particular, Spider-Noire, being a standout with his comic timing as well as his persona in general. However, another strength that the picture holds is presenting an original version of Spider-Man that has never been seen before or explored. The humour that’s added to this as well also creates some unforgettable moments.
A very touching aspect that must also be addressed is the Stan Lee cameo that almost all the Marvel movies have. In the film, Lee talks about the idea that anyone who wants to make a difference in the world can become a superhero and how abilities are a very small part compared to the mindset that heroes have in general.
Now, usually soundtracks don’t interest me. Songs can elevate a film, though tend to steal a part of the pacing of the story. However, this soundtrack carries with it such relevance to the characters, the setting and the pacing that it even had me taken aback.
The antagonists of the film are also relatable and charismatic, however, do take a back seat to the heroes. They definitely are great alternative versions of their comic counterparts, yet are more in the background until their spider counterparts converse with or fight them.
The thing about Into the Spider-Verse is that it didn’t have any business being this good, yet came back as the biggest dark horse. A show about Spider-Man would have been easily popular enough to get people to come to see it but this film took every opportunity to make a good idea into a brilliant one and that what makes it a must watch.