Album review: Hot Summer Chicken

Consistency is a trait that is seldom found on this album. At times that’s a good thing, such as the diverse range of influences and styles that are blended together with ease and at other times it’s the tendency for the band to step outside of the conventional song structure and tempo. Can’t Keep My Mind, the fourth track on the album, embodies these qualities perfectly. The song begins with funky guitar noodling and with groovy bass accompaniment before being blasted by a dense fuzzy guitar tone with the lead singer becoming more and more disorderly as the song continues.
Perhaps the most succinct way to describe the overarching themes The Aquafit Soundtrack manage to create on Hot Summer Chicken would be simply, desert punk. The guitar tones on this album are crunchy and drenched in fuzz pedals giving the music a dusty feeling while the drums are bombastic and indulgent. The melodies throughout the album are groove-heavy like on the track 25 Years or the melody is forgone for the sake of a discordant riffing.
The Aquafit Soundtrack have arranged a variety of influences into a recognizable style on this new album but unfortunately fall short of anything prolific. Garage rock with punk sensibilities and a fuzzy guitar isn’t anything too genre bending but the oscillation of the composition and songwriting of this record, routinely switching from gentle to heavy lends itself well to the style The Aquafit Soundtrack dons.
Typests, a mostly instrumental track on the record is perhaps the most optimistic song that dips into the ether with the layering of guitars and synthesizer before the dreamy vocals come in. The vocals on the rest of the record are far more rooted in angst rather than beauty as is the case on Typests. They sound distant on the rest of the record, often being heavily affected by reverb making them sound hollow. A notable exception is the following track, Living in a Cell which goes back and forth between the dense shoegaze-esque wall of sound and subdued guitars paired with hushed vocals.
Overall the band has created a record that is authentic to themselves. Hopefully, the future will see their skills honed.
7.1/10 – A new pair of ski goggles