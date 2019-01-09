Women’s volleyball split sets with Manitoba Bisons in first games of the year

The WolfPack split a pair of four-set matches with the University of Manitoba Bisons to start 2019.
The women’s volleyball team beat the Manitoba Bisons 3-1 at the Investors Group Athletics Centre in Manitoba.
The game was played on Jan. 4. Scores were 25-14, 15-25, 29-27 and 30-28.
Olga Savenchuk and Anastasiya Muzyka led the way for TRU on offence in the first set. Abby Spratt did a phenomenal job spreading the offence with 19 assists.
Both the third and fourth sets were very back and forth.
Savenchuk had 25 kills in 49 swings, 19 digs and four block assists. Kendra Finch had 13 kills in 39 chances and 18 digs. Muzyka had 46 assists, 10 digs and five block assists.
“We blew them out in the first set, they blew us out in the second,” said head coach Chad Grimm to TRU Athletics. “Not very stable on either side. Both teams found their rhythm a little bit in the next two sets and played a tight match after that.”
Manitoba was able to bounce back strongly in the second game, played on Jan. 5 at the Investors Group Athletics Centre in Winnipeg. The Bisons put on a strong performance winning the contest 3-1.
The final scores were 28-30, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21.
Olga Savenchuk had 17 kills in 42 chances, 13 digs and three block assists, while Kendra Finch had 16 kills in 53 attempts and ten digs. Anastasiya Muzyka had 46 assists, seven digs, one solo block and three block assists. Avery Pottle had six kills in 21 opportunities, four block assists and one dig.
“I didn’t think we played poorly. I think Manitoba showed they were a little more desperate,” Grimm said. “It’s important not to be swept at home. We didn’t have that same level of desperation. I think a desperate team plays with a little more focus.”
Both teams are 6-8 after these two results, TRU will be looking to go on a run as 2019 begins and secure a playoff spot.