WolfPack women’s volleyball trade a win for a loss

The women’s volleyball games are always interesting, the atmosphere is lively and the camaraderie between the players is evident.
Against McEwan all that was evident and more, the crowd was lucky enough to see a very competitive contest between two evenly matched sides.
TRU lost to the MacEwan Griffins 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 on Nov. 23, on the Warner Rentals Court.
Despite losing in straight sets TRU had their chances, both teams were equally matched with various lead changes throughout the contest.
The Griffins got to the technical timeout leading 16-10 in the first set. TRU managed to tie the game at 18 after Abby Spratt displayed some fantastic serving.
TRU then took the lead at 19-18, MacEwan fought back though to tie the game at 21.
MacEwan capitalized on the momentum and won 25-23.
TRU led 16-13 halfway through the second set but the Griffins bounced back and won three straight points to tie the set at 16 going into the technical timeout.
TRU regrouped during the timeout and scored three points to take a 19-16 lead.
Despite the good play from TRU MacEwan showed character and heart to take a 20-19 lead and eventually closed the set out at 25-22.
TRU once again led early in the third set but were unable to play with enough consistency. They lost the final set 25-23 to hand MacEwan the victory.
Olga Savenchuk was the top performer for the ’Pack with ten kills on 41 chances, seven digs and three block assists.
TRU head coach Chad Grimm was honest and made no excuses for his team’s display.
“Our first contact was terrible, we couldn’t pass the ball,” he said. “We couldn’t pass consistently, so we gave up runs, we would have a lead, have momentum and then our passing was poor and then our attacking became poor for most of the night.”
Grimm acknowledged that it was a close game that could have gone either way and stated that his team had chances to win in every set.
After a bad performance the ’Pack managed to bounce back and win the second game in a tough five-set contest, TRU won 29-27,25-23,14-25,23-25,15-7 on Nov. 24.
The game was tied at 15 in the first set but MacEwan managed to serve an ace to take a 16-15 lead.
The set was extremely competitive with the game being tied at 27 before Abby Spratt helped her team win it with 11 assists, the final score was 29-27 TRU.
The ‘Pack showed toughness winning the second set after being down 16-12 halfway through, TRU won 25-23 to take a two-set lead.
MacEwan led 9-4 early on in the third and went into the technical timeout leading 16-10. The Griffins won the set 25-14.
The Griffins were able to keep the momentum going into the fourth and won a close set 25-23 to take the game to five sets.
TRU led 4-0 and 7-0 early on in the fifth set but unlike previous sets played between these two teams the ’Pack kept control and got the victory with a 15-7 win.
Kendra Finch was player of the game and the top performer with 22 kills in 54 swings, 20 digs and two service aces. Abby Spratt had a good game with 46 assists three service aces and 11 digs.
“It wasn’t perfect tonight. We switched personnel and some people came in at different stints and did a great job,” said Grimm.
Grimm was also impressed with Finch’s performance.
“She was great,” he said. “Another errorless match. She had one last weekend against Winnipeg and I said she would never do that again, she proved me wrong. I think the veteran players were disappointed about last night. Happy we came out on the positive end of that grind.”
The ’Pack are now 4-6 and will be looking for some consistency to help secure a playoff spot.