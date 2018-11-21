TRUSU Eco Club raises ocean awareness with film screening A Plastic Ocean

Don’t let the beautiful blue water in the opening cinematography fool you. The film A Plastic Ocean that was screened by TRUSU’s Eco Club last Thursday painted anything but a pristine picture of what our oceans around the world look like right now.
Directed by Australian journalist Craig Leeson, the film tours the oceans and the communities that have birthed from the ocean-side to explore the disastrous effects that plastics have had on these ecosystems now polluted with human-made materials.
From cinematic aerial shots of wastelands, small trash-filled islands, murky oily waters and shocking pictures of deceased and dying animals as a result of over-consumption of plastic, the film depicts a world overrun with unwanted garbage.
The issue of microplastics is also discussed and how these tiny fibres of broken down plastic cover even some of the cleanest parts of the ocean. Given the size of these fibres, it’s almost impossible to remove these remains from the ocean without also removing vital materials that positively impact the ocean environment as well.
While the film presented grotesque and heavy issues, it also took some time to speak about possible solutions for the future. Incinerating plastic and waste with plasma for clean fuel on naval carriers, as well as turning plastic back into a reusable material instead of keeping it in a landfill are both solutions the film covered.
A Plastic Ocean ended with a call to action from everyone on the planet to be more conscious of what they bring into their households, to use less single-use items and to share the message with friends and family to stop an issue that has already gone too far.
Prior to the film’s screening, the Eco Club wanted to raise attention to the issues that faced our world’s oceans right now, bringing the audience’s attention to the many West Coast cleanup initiatives, such as one happening in the Clayoquot Sound on Vancouver Island.
The club is also hosting a clothing swap on Nov. 28 to spread the message of not wasting unwanted clothing items. Clean donations can be dropped off at the TRUSU Student Services Desk from now until the Nov. 28. Participants can then go to the swap to pick out a brand new waste-not wardrobe before the cool winter season begins.