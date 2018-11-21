Sport Literature course available next semester

Still uncertain what to study next semester? Interested in trying a new subject that is predicted to boom? Indecisive weather to focus on athletic interests or an academic future? Look no further, now it is possible to pursue both passion and academic credentials since TRU will offer Sport Literature, an advanced English course starting from Jan. 7, 2019.
Sport Literature, English 2200 is a reflecting course where students analyze the effects sports have on society. The intention of this program is to cover as many aspects as possible in the complex role of sports. Both geographical, minority and gender perspectives will be explored in class.
“Questions like, ‘does the meaning of sports change depending on which city or location we happen to be in? Is the sporting culture the same in hockey as in baseball? Is there any difference in female and male sporting communities?’ will all be up for grabs in class,” Brittany Reid, who will be the professor for the upcoming course of Sport Literature next semester, explained.
Reid is a new addition to Thompson Rivers University’s faculty and started her career this fall, in late August 2018. However, the idea of creating this course began to grow in Reid’s head during her PhD program when she first encountered the connections between sports and literature. Gradually, the course concept developed along with the professor’s renewed interests in sports during adulthood. Although Reid has been a sports fan from an early age, she has a theatrical background and refers to herself as a ‘drama and theatre geek.’
“I encourage all students to apply, even if you don’t necessarily like sports I am convinced that this class has something else to offer,” Reid said. “Sport Literature is applicable to so many different fields and also touches base with sociology, anthropology, historical and cultural studies.”
“While it is mandatory to have completed six credits of English prior to applying for this course, I am hoping for a big variety among students, with different backgrounds and levels of interests. I don’t want the prerequisites to scare off students from applying and if they are unsure about meeting the requirements or are having general questions just shoot me an email and we will discuss the possible options,” Reid added.
Registration is open for applications now and closes on the official add/drop date on Jan. 18, 2019. This is mostly a text-based course where both historical literature, such as poetry and contemporary literature, for instance, Friday Night Lights will be examined. However, the professor is keen on exploring practical learning as part of the lecture context as well, by practising sports writing from a sports reporter point of view and take advantage of the huge sports community that already exists on campus.
“Trends show that sports influence the literature production and that this context is a growing field that hasn’t blown up yet, but it will definitely go into that direction in the next few years. For now, there are a couple of similar courses offered in the United States and Europe but the subject has not become provincial yet, especially not in Western Canada. That is why TRU is at the forefront in many regards and allows students a unique opportunity with this brand new Sport Literature class,” Reid announced.
“We haven’t offered a Sport Literature course before and we know that this is an area of interest for many students, which is exciting,” Elizabeth Reimer, program coordinator, mentioned.
For more information contact Brittany Reid at breid@tru.ca.