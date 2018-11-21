‘Pack women’s volleyball dominate Winnipeg Wesmen

The WolfPack women’s volleyball team put in a good performance as they beat the University of Winnipeg Wesmen in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 on Nov. 16 on the Warner Rentals Court at the TCC.
The TRU volleyball team played great on offence and never allowed Winnipeg to build momentum throughout the game.
TRU led 13-10 and got to the technical timeout leading 16-14, Savenchuck had five kills at that point of the game.
TRU took the first set 25-23 with Olga Savenchuk being instrumental for the ’Pack.
TRU came out strong in the second set as Abby Spratt served five straight points. TRU dominated the second set and ended up winning 25-17.
In the third set it was more of the same for the ’Pack as Savenchuk had seven kills as TRU won the match in straight sets.
Savenchuk had 23 kills in 40 swings and eight digs, Kendra Finch had seven kills in 19 chances and eight digs. Abby Spratt had 33 assists, one service ace, four digs, one solo block and three block assists.
“Offensively Olga had an awesome night, she took care of the ball and she was aggressive, they didn’t have an answer for her,” said TRU head coach Chad Grimm. “I thought we passed the ball well, I thought we made them score and we didn’t give them points with our mistakes.”
TRU then had another excellent performance winning in straight sets 25-17, 25-18,25-21 on Nov. 17, on the Warner Rentals Court, TCC, Kamloops.
This game was just like the one before as the ’Pack dominated once again. TRU led by five going into the technical timeout, the score was 16-11.
Savenchuk led the way once again with eight kills in 15 swings. TRU continued their dominance in the second set and were ahead 16-13 at the technical timeout.
The third set was completely different from the previous five that had been played over the two days, it was a much tighter contest between the two teams.
Savenchuk was still able to put in a good performance with six kills in 12 attempts and Kendra Finch picked up seven kills and eight swings.
Savenchuk had 19 kills overall, three service aces, seven digs, two block assists whilst Finch had 16 kills in 20 tries, two service aces and three digs.
“I thought we executed really well especially on the offensive side of the ball,” said Grimm. “Defensively we had some lapses, but it was nice to come out two nights in a row and perform.”
The ’Pack are now 3-5 for the season and will be hoping to take the momentum-built from this weekend into the upcoming games as they seek to claim a playoff spot.