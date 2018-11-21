‘Pack women’s basketball splits games against UBC Thunderbirds

The TRU women’s basketball team managed to spring an upset by beating UBC but were unable to win back-to-back games as they suffered a tough loss in the following contest.
Why is the sport so intriguing? Because anything is possible, this is what the WolfPack women’s basketball team illustrated as they beat the UBC Thunderbirds 73-61 on their own floor.
It has been a tough season for the women’s basketball team as they have struggled to win ball games but despite that they managed to rise to the occasion on Nov. 16 to get their first win.
TRU led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter and led 37-36 at halftime. TRU was outscored in the second quarter 16-18.
The ’Pack managed to keep up the good work as they outscored UBC 36-26 in the second half. Michelle Bos was the star of the show for the WolfPack as she had 21 points whilst Leilani Carney had 16 points in the game.
Emily Vilac had 11 points and Jordan Haggerty contributed with ten points of her own.
The ’Pack bench was outscored 9-4 and TRU had 17 turnovers in comparison to UBC’s ten.
“We’ve struggled in games this season to shoot the ball well,” said TRU head coach Scott Reeves to TRU Athletics. “We shot the ball well and I’m just so proud of my group.”
TRU was unable to get a victory the following night as they lost 78-43 on Nov. 17. UBC led 21-8 after the first quarter; a dominant performance.
UBC outscored the WolfPack 30-23 in the second half.
Kanesha Reeves had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists and Lauren Walkley had 10 points off the bench.
TRU once again had the highest number of turnovers with 18 to UBC’s 12 but unlike the previous game, the turnovers came back to bite the ’Pack.
UBC did a better job of rebounding the ball off the glass with 54 rebounds to TRU’s 34.
“It was tough for us to get off to such a slow start tonight, I think that took the energy out of our team,” said Reeves. “We have to build off the positives of last night and move towards preparing for UBCO.”
The ’Pack are now 1-5 whilst UBC is .500 at 4-4. ’Pack fans will be optimistic about the team going on a run as the season has been a tough one thus far.