WolfPack cross country’s season ends at nationals

2018 has been a big year for the WolfPack cross country team. The program has grown tremendously with head coach Carmin Mazzotta making additions to the women’s roster.
Nationals took place on Nov. 10 at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.
Four athletes took part from TRU. Two each from the men’s and women’s roster. The women ran in the 8k and the men did the 10k.
In the women’s category Zoe Painter finished 139th with a time of 33 minutes and 23 seconds and Kendra Murray finished 151st despite carrying an injury.
The winner was Brogan MacDougall of the Queen’s Gaels team. She finished five minutes ahead of the ’Pack team.
“Zoe Painter had a really, really strong race today,” said head coach Carmin Mazzotta to TRU Athletics. “She started out conservatively and moved up passing runners along the way. She was really in a zone and focused. She told me afterwards she didn’t even notice the brisk winds and that it was the story of the day.”
Mazzotta explained that Kendra Murray’s performance was hampered by an injury she suffered a few weeks back.
“Kendra’s race was hampered by an injury she suffered at the B.C. cross country championships a couple of weeks ago. It flared up again and was tough. She finished the race. It was unfortunate she couldn’t have competed at 100 percent,” Mazzotta said.
Troy Morgan was the best performer on the men’s roster with a time of 35 minutes and 21 seconds which landed him in 130th.
Calum Carrigan finished in the 143rd position with a time of 36 minutes and 14 seconds. He was the youngest runner on the field at just 17.
“Calum had a bit of a tough day,” Mazzotta said. “He was our top runner all year but came to nationals and something didn’t line up. He didn’t feel good on the course. That happens to runners sometimes.”
However, Mazzotta was very satisfied with Morgan’s performance.
“Troy Morgan on the other hand had a great race,” he said. “It was vintage Troy. He was gutsy, he was taking chances. He was fighting for every spot and battling hard.”
The team will now focus its attention to the upcoming track and field season. The ’Pack have made substantial improvements by adding some good quality athletes to the women’s roster and will be hoping they can take the next big step as a program, winning races.