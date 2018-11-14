Movie review: Bohemian Rhapsody

Never has a movie about one of the most famous singers of all time made me empathize with their loneliness so much as Bohemian Rhapsody. It really deserves to be the most financially successful biography film of all time.
Bohemian Rhapsody follows Freddie Mercury from his humble beginnings to the rise of Queen’s success to one of the biggest concerts held, Live-Aid.
The first thing to get out of the way is this, Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury deserves an Oscar for his performance. From the very beginning, everything he does, it doesn’t exactly feel like an actor playing a role, it feels like the actual person recreating a part of himself. From the prosthetics that give him the exact appearance of the lead singer to the way he presents his troubles and how he gives every line he speaks and every action he does such a depth that the movie could have been just his character for two hours and would be just as good.
Another great aspect of the film is the soundtrack. The film goes through multiple songs created by the band and the process they went through, all the while never losing its pacing. As in any bio-picture, it does take artistic liberties on the history of events but never in a way that is disrespectful and actually adds to its dramatic stakes.
The main theme that it touches on so well is the concept that, no matter how many people are around you, you can still feel utterly alone and lonely. Fame has many perks from a social level, however, the film shows that living such an elite lifestyle won’t stop the idea that someone could feel so alone in the world. It is then amplified through Rami Malek’s performance with multiple shots having so much emotion that they carry the entire show. Shots of him hoping that someone he cares about would just hang out with him for just one more hour and hoping that someone will just call him at some point carry such weight through his expression and gestures that it will break a viewer’s heart at times.
The film has had some polarizing opinions, with audiences loving it where critics have merely tolerated it and it stems from the wanting something different before being given the actual product. People who wanted a pure bio-pic from the entire perspective of the band will be disappointed. People who wanted a pure look at the drama that happened throughout the band’s history are going to be upset. Though if someone goes into a film wanting something so specific from the plot then they won’t leave satisfied when the film deviates from that. Whether or not this is the film’s fault is a debate worth having, however, it advertised itself as following both Queen and Freddie Mercury, so hating it for getting more of one than the other isn’t validated if it still gave both perspectives.
Bohemian Rhapsody has many positives that make it a must-watch movie, though, at its core, it shows the dynamic of Freddie Mercury and the dynamic he carried with Queen itself, and the show gives the audience such resolve with it’s acting soundtrack and theme that it proves why Freddie Mercury himself is one of the best-known artists of all time.