Canadian rock lives at the Blue Grotto

The Blue Grotto was once again a home base for not one but three Canadian rock groups. Vancouver-based rock duo Dear Rouge made a stop in Kamloops as part of their PHASES North American tour along with fellow Vancouver-based band Blonde Diamond and Ontario-based band Modern Space.
The crowd knew the evening was sure to be nothing short of amazing with Blonde Diamond taking the stage. Front-woman Alexis Young took control of the stage in a red power suit to defeat all power suits.
Singing hits from their newly released EP Fantasy Love, Blonde Diamond warmed the crowd. Opening with their single off of Fantasy Love, Wildest Ride, Young tempted the audience to come closer.
Blonde Diamond, formerly known as Young Blood, is known for their dream-pop quality and their performance truly matched. Giving her all, Young performed hard and introduced the new crowd to the perfect mix of chaos and serenity.
Following Blonde Diamond, came Modern Space, a Toronto-based rock group channeling influence from bands such as The Vaccines and The Strokes. Bringing heavier instrumentals and an all-around solid Canadian rock feel, they are a band to look out for.
Modern Space is just coming off the high of releasing their newest single Flip For It.
The band that everyone seemed to be waiting for finally took the stage and to say they were excited would be an understatement. Dear Rouge captivated the audience as they danced and sung in awe.
Dear Rouge is touring as part of their PHASES North American Tour, supporting their latest studio release PHASES.
The rock-duo, both partners in life and in art, have found the perfect blend between grit and gleam. With the harsh, body shaking instrumentals, the shimmery synths and siren-like vocals Dear Rouge meets all the marks.
Dear Rouge have been met with great reception, winning a Juno Award in 2016 for Breakthrough Group of the Year.
The evening was packed with amazing rock music, powerful front-women, and leather pants. All three Canadian bands blended perfectly in sound and energy making for a perfect Thursday evening that made you forget about work the next morning.