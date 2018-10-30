Women’s volleyball split results last weekend

The TRU beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-25, 25-23, 16-25,25-21 and 15-11 on Oct. 26, at the Warner Rentals Court at the TCC.
The Thunderbirds had a good start and led early but the WolfPack came back strong to take an 11-7 lead.
UBC was able to hold off TRU though and won the first set 25-21.
UBC took the momentum into the second set and dominated early on by taking a 16-12 lead before the technical timeout.
Despite that the ’Pack battled hard and won the second set 25-23, Avery Pottle was the best performer with six kills.
UBC dominated the third set, they led 7-1 at one point and ended up winning the set 25-16.
The Pack came back strong in the fourth and won the set 25-21. It was a big set for TRU and they were able to hang tough.
The fifth and final set was just as competitive as UBC led early on 3-0. Once again TRU found a way and won the set 15-11. It was the first win of the season for the team and it was a loss that left UBC 0-3.
“We found a way. I thought in the first two sets, offensively, we played excellent,” said head coach Chad Grimm to TRU athletics. “We forced UBC to go for it sometimes and they made some errors. In the fifth set, it was anyone’s game. I am glad we came out on top.”
Top performers for TRU were Olga Savenchuk with 11 kills in 25 swings, 12 digs, two service aces and Avery Pottle with ten kills in 15 opportunities, five digs, three blocks and two block assists.
After a tough win TRU then lost 25-20,25-13,25-18 on Oct. 27.
The game was played in good spirits from both teams. There was a great atmosphere with a lively crowd in attendance that helped add to the entertainment on the court.
UBC just seemed to play better, as they had their backs to the wall being 0-3 going into the game.
UBC led the first set 10-6 which led coach Grimm to call a timeout to try stifle UBC’s momentum in the match. Unfortunately, it didn’t work and UBC won the first set 25-20.
The second set was tight early on with the two sides tied at 9-9 to start off. UBC was able to take a firm hold on the game as TRU made some costly errors, UBC won the set 25-13 to put TRU under serious pressure.
UBC looked to be running away with the contest early in the third set but TRU hung in there to keep the game close at 10-8.
The Thunderbirds were able to stay ahead by at least five points as TRU struggled defensively in the contest.
Every time the ‘Pack seemed like they had control of the game UBC seemed to find a way to stop their momentum.
Grimm had to call for a timeout with the score at 13-8. TRU fought hard but UBC was just better in this match.
The crowd in attendance was entertained as both teams displayed a positive attitude and strong togetherness.
TRU threatened to make a comeback but they could not do it and UBC won the final set 25-18.
“From the start, the first set, we were great offensively but defensively we weren’t good enough,” said head coach Scott Grimm.
Grimm made no excuse for his team and gave credit to UBC. He also acknowledged that his team could improve mentally if they are going to have a successful year.
“It wasn’t a physical thing, they played five sets last night and we played five sets last night, it’s about finding that desperation every time we hit the floor, if we don’t play with that we are going to be in trouble,” he concluded.
TRU have made a slow start being 1-3 but its early in the season, if the team can go on a run they can still qualify for the playoffs.
Yet it is too early to be panicking, TRU fans will be hoping that the team can get a good balance between defense and offense as the season progresses.