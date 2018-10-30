TRU’s CAC hosts first ever KamCon

Tabletop gaming and much more arrived at TRU this last weekend where the first ever KamCon was held at TRU’s Campus Activity Centre.
KamCon was held in recognition of the rising popularity of Dungeon & Dragons in the current mainstream. The brainchild of Tyler Carpentier and Julian Leader, this homegrown gaming convention was created to showcase tabletop gaming for people of the community.
“Dungeons and Dragons, of course, is the really popular one that is back in the pop culture lexicon now, but there’s other systems — Fate and Scion and Rifts — there’s a whole bunch of different games that are out there that people enjoy,” said Carpentier in a statement. “The gaming industry is growing a huge amount right now, the tabletop gaming industry and we feel that it’s a bit underserved.”
This is the second tabletop gaming convention going on in Kamloops. The local wargaming expo Attack-X held its sixth annual convention back in September. KamCon, however, had more of a focus on all types, with a goal of integrating all factions of the gaming community.
“There are different groups scattered all over the place, and part of doing this convention is to try and bring those people together a bit and do what we can to build up the community for these games,” Carpentier said.
The convention was opened to all levels of players, from beginners who had no history with tabletop games to experienced campaigners looking for new companions, with multiple tables being offered and guidebooks being sold. Even people who had zero experience with tabletop games were encouraged to attend, Carpentier pointed out.
“Some people really want to play, but they’ve never had somebody to show them how. So these workshops have been really successful in doing that,” he said.
The systems used ranged from multiple choices that included Dungeons and Dragons fifth Edition Scion, Fate, Pathfinder and Genesys.
Other items being sold were memorabilia such as Gameboy wallets and phone cases, a range of artwork from tabletop gaming culture, which ranged from hand-knitted superheroes to video game icons, makeshift weapons and equipment and figurines from a variety of sets. There was even a silent auction having one item from each table bidding for.
Accompanying the tabletop campaigns was also a variety of different board games to indulge in, as well as a VR experience where people could play a range of games from Job Simulator to SuperHot.
Overall, the experience gave an opportunity for more people to participate in creative adventures with others in the community, yet also gave new players of tabletop games a welcoming experience that they’ll be soon able to experience again.