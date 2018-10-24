We’ve got your Halloween covered!

Hiding around the corner is everyone’s favourite spooky season! With Halloween creeping up, here’s everything you’ll need to keep even the easily frightened excited for what’s to come.
Ghost Train:
Join the Kamloops Heritage Railway as they descend into the walking dead. This Kamloops tradition will keep you on your toes with a cast of creepy characters and more scares than before. Transport yourself into the eerie and gruesome stories of love, betrayal and insanity and watch as the horror unfolds in front of your own eyes. The Ghost Train is full steam ahead for this spooky eight km trek running Oct. 26, 27 and 29 at 7 p.m.
Zombie Walk:
They’re at it again. The annual Kamloops Zombie Walk is set to take place Oct. 27. If you have a love for the living dead or just want to bust out your goriest makeup, join the horde and stumble through Victoria Street in search of a few unlucky souls. The Zombie Walk has been gaining popularity over the last couple years, showcasing some of the of the greatest costumes, both professional and amateur.
Night of Fright:
Boasting as one of the “Scariest Corn Mazes” in Kamloops, Sunset Valley Farms is hosting their annual Night of Fright. This year they’ve claimed to have one-uped last year and added even more horror. Promising more terrifying actors, chainsaw-wielding horror and nowhere to hide. If you’re brave enough to enter this year’s eight-acre maze of terror, join Sunset Valley Farms Oct. 27 to 29.
Cirque Sinistre:
The Sahali Mall parking lot will be undergoing some sinister renovations as they transform into the haunted Cirque Sinistre Circus. The Laughing Stock Theatre Society is back with their spooky circus and maze. The Circus will have a Three Ring Circus Tent with a gruesome and grim performance, a Twisted Maze of unsightly frights and the Haunted Carny Arcade full of the unnatural delights sure to make your evening uneasy. Food trucks will be on site if you can stomach it. Cirque Sinistre will be taking over from Oct. 22 to 31.
Lucky’s Halloween Month of Movies:
If you’re looking for a more low-key Halloween celebration, TRU’s favourite off-campus bar, Lucky’s, is hosting horror movie nights every night of October. Each night will feature a different Halloween classic including They Live, The Addams Family and Sleepaway Camp.
Kamloops Film Society Dark Series, Mandy:
If films are more your speed, The Kamloops Film Society presents Mandy, a movie based in the Pacific Northwest in 1983, following outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom, who lead a loving and peaceful existence. This natural haven is terrorized by cults and brings a horrifying tale of bloody vengeance and deadly fire.
Halloween Tribute Show:
Zack’s Coffee downtown is hosting their Halloween Tribute Show 8 and will keep the live music flowing as you take in the spooky festivities. On Oct. 27 enjoy the musical talents of EyeHateGod, Rudimentary Peni, The Kids, Ramones and Adolescents. For $2 you can enjoy all five musicians if you show up in costume or $5 without a costume.
Parties Galore!:
If you want to spend your evening dancing and having a great time with other spooky characters Kamloops has a wide array of parties to fit your needs. Shark Club is hosting their annual Halloween party on Oct. 26 and 27, with Saturday’s theme being an eerie Asylum. The Voodoo Doll Ball brings Southern mystique to the Let’s Move Studio with live music and a dance party on Oct. 26. Also on Oct. 27, Pogue Mahone will be hosting their annual Halloween Costume Party with the ultimate DOOR prize; a hand-carved house door of Han Solo in Carbonite. Cash prizes are also up for grabs for the best costume.
Still don’t have a costume?: It’s not too late to join in on all the frightful festivities. If you’re looking for a quick and easy costume, Spirit Halloween has you covered with costumes to fit any mood from humorous to terrifying. If you’re on a budget or looking to create the ultimate thrifty horror, try checking out Value Village for a unique and student-budget-friendly costume.
This year is sure to be another haunted season to add to the books with a Halloween event to fit anyone’s taste. Stay spooky and enjoy the witching hour responsibly.