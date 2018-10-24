Playoff chances for WSOC may have been dashed

The WolfPack women’s soccer team has been going through a rebuilding year in 2018 and has had some tough losses, but despite that, they have been in playoff contention throughout.
The hopes of the TRU ladies’ soccer team qualifying for the playoffs hit a major stumbling block as they lost 2-0 to the UNBC Timberwolves on Oct. 19.
The loss to UNBC combined with MacEwan’s 4-1 win over UBCO made it difficult for TRU to qualify for the playoffs as they headed into the game against Alberta.
UNBC opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Ashley Volk, assisted by Julia Babicz, scored to put her team 1-0 up.
The Timberwolves then put the game to bed in the forty-sixth minute as Hannah Emmond, assisted by Paige Payne, scored the second goal of the contest.
TRU was outshot in the contest 21-17.
“Despite the result, I am so incredibly proud of the way the team is playing,” said head coach Kelly Shantz to TRU athletics.
“It’s such good quality soccer for long periods of time,” Shantz said. “We make the same mistakes other teams make. Full marks to UNBC. They had some chances and took two of them well to get their goals.”
TRU then drew 1-1 with MacEwan on Oct. 21. First-year forward and Smithers native Chantal Gammie, continued her good year as she opened the scoring 39 minutes into the game.
It was her seventh goal of the season. TRU went into the half time break leading 1-0.
MacEwan restored parity in the contest at the seventy-third minute when Maya Morrell scored with Jamie Erickson assisting.
TRU was outshot greatly, 29-9. The loss means TRU will miss the playoffs this year.
“The girls played their hearts out. We knew we had to win to give ourselves a shot at the playoff spot,” said Shantz.
“We fought like hell. It was a really strong performance up and down the field,” Shantz concluded to TRU athletics.
The ’Pack team is still in a rebuilding phase, this season has been a learning year and it has afforded Kelly Shantz with an opportunity to integrate players into the system.
Next year though, there will be high aspirations and expectations for the team.