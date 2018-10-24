Looking for something to do? Go nordic skiing this winter for cheap

If you’re still in Kamloops by the time the end-of-semester break rolls around and are wondering what to do with your time, why not try nordic skiing or snowshoeing?
Nordic skiing, or cross-country skiing as it is also known, is an excellent way to relieve some of that exam-period stress, says Vesta Giles, president of the Overlander Ski Club.
“You can pop out, it is a twenty minute drive from TRU to the Stake Lake Ski Trails and you can get up there ski for an hour or two, burn off all that stress and then come back,” Giles said. “You don’t have lineups for lift tickets, you don’t have crowds. You can just go out and enjoy being out in the woods.”
The sport itself doesn’t quite have the learning curve of alpine, or downhill, skiing either, says Giles. However, if you’re not sold on skiing around Stake Lake’s 60 km of ski trails, you can also try out snowshoeing.
For those who don’t have their own gear or maybe want to switch out their skis for snowshoes, the club even rents equipment.
“We rent equipment if you want and you don’t even need any skill,” Giles said. “You can rent snowshoes and hit the trails and after a heavy snow it is like this winter wonderland.”
The prices for club memberships are pretty reasonable as well. Early Bird season memberships for TRU students, which run until Nov. 15 are $72. After that, the price is bumped up to $82. Day passes are also available for students at $7 per day.
“We made it really affordable for TRU students. Our season probably lasts from December until about mid-March. Day skiing, night skiing, anything you wanted to do, plus snowshoeing is $72,” Giles said. “When you look at us compared to Sun Peaks, a day at Sun Peaks is really expensive, but here at Stake Lake it really is not.”
Giles adds the 30 year-old club is constantly growing and now has around 700 members. As such, they are always looking for experienced skiers to come volunteer. However, Giles stresses that the greatest opportunity at Stake Lake, is the chance to get out and enjoy the fresh winter air in a place that is stunningly beautiful.
“We have opportunities for volunteers, we have opportunities for if there are experienced skiers, there are some job opportunities here,” she said. “It is just a great opportunity for students to go out and get some fresh air in the winter in a place that is not that expensive.”
Who knows, you might even see some wildlife on the trails.
“You’ve got a good chance of seeing moose and lynx tracks,” Giles said. “If you’re lucky, you could even see a lynx.”
If you interested in checking out the Stake Lake trails or even volunteering, you can contact the Overlander Ski Club at (250) 372-5514 or info@overlanderskiclub.com.