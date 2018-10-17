Men’s basketball win exhibition game against MacEwan University

The WolfPack men’s basketball team continues their preparations for the upcoming season as they beat the MacEwan University Griffins 81-68 in an exhibition game on the Warner Rentals Court at the TCC on Oct. 12.
TRU led after the first quarter 25-20. The WolfPack led the game 46-34 at half-time. MacEwan outscored TRU 25-15 in the fourth and final quarter.
TRU’s scoring was led by fourth-year forward Enrico Nuno, from Half Moon Bay, CA. He had 18 points in the contest. Anton Bilous, (fourth-year guard, Cherkassy, Ukraine) had 16 points.
Fourth-year forward and Kamloops native, Joe Davis, had 11 points, while Yonathan Michael, (third-year guard, Seattle, WA) had 10 points in the game.
For the MacEwan University Griffins Atlas St. Paul-Butler was their top scorer with 16 points and Liban Yousef had 15 points.
The team has also been involved with the Kelly Olynyk basketball academy.
The program is going into its third season and serves as an opportunity for young players to work on their fundamentals and to learn and understand the game of basketball better.
“It’s a youth basketball program,” said men’s head coach Scott Clark to TRU athletics.
Clark also referenced the fact that there used to be an academy in Kamloops, the Steve Nash League, which closed down a few years back.
“We approached Kelly about using his name and receiving some sponsorship to provide opportunities for kids kindergarten through to grade seven,” he said.
Clark emphasized the importance of getting young players to fall in love with the game of basketball.
Clark told TRU athletics that it is more than just about fundamentals and long-term benefits but rather he looks at it as a chance to help individuals in the community develop a passion.
Scott Clark made it abundantly clear the goal for the 2018-19 season is for the program to grow and produce as many talented kids possible.
“We have had some successful years, but the more kids out the better,” Clark said.
Assistant coach Brynden Swint, with the help of some TRU players, will be in charge of coaching the program.
Some sessions will be taking place in February and March.
“There is a great value for the athletes and parents,” Clark concluded.
TRU will open the season on Nov. 9 on the Warner Rentals Court at the Tournament Capital Centre. They will be taking on the University of Victoria Vikes.