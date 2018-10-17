Lowering our environmental footprint, one toaster at a time

Do you have an old toaster that just isn’t cutting it anymore or a bike that’s making an odd noise? Well you’re in luck, Transition Kamloops is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and Kamloops Makerspace to host the second Repair Café.
On Oct. 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you are welcome to visit the Repair Café for a helping hand in repairing your tired and worn items. The Repair Café is welcoming nearly any item, not including computers and cell phones, for a little TLC.
The Repair Café will be home to specialists and volunteers that have the know-how and can teach you how to carry out the repair. The event is 100 per cent free, but the team is collecting donations.
“Our goal is to assist people in showing them how to do the repair,” said Carl Gagnier of Transition Kamloops.
Transition Kamloops is an organization focused on increasing local resilience and self-sufficiency in food, water, energy, culture and wellness.
They are organizing the Repair Café as part of the Canadian Waste Reduction Week. Gagnier explained that today we live in a very disposable world, compared to the products of the past that used to last a lifetime. By running this Repair Café, with the help of Habitat for Humanity and Makerspace Kamloops, Transition Kamloops is able to share some knowledge of creating a smaller environmental footprint.
“Above all, Repair Café just wants to show how much fun repairing things can be and how easy it often is,” said Nicolas Adams of Kamloops Makerspace.
This grassroots organization is working from the kindness of the Kamloops public to create an event that encourages a healthy community. Volunteers include engineers, electricians and seamstresses, to name a few. All of these repair specialists will be volunteering their time to share their knowledge.
“Our people just like fixing things as well, it’s sharing that knowledge,” Gagnier said. “We want to bring back some skill sets that people kind of forgot.”
Gagnier explained that this event works so well because it’s full of “people that want to give back to the environment and have the same mindset to make Kamloops a more resilient community to live in.”
If you have anything in need of some repairing head over to ReStore on Oct. 20. Transition Kamloops wants your help in lessening our environmental footprint, one broken toaster at a time.