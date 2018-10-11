TRU Generator provides help for entrepreneurs

Attention would-be startup entrepreneurs – free expert help is here!
Have you ever wanted to start your own business? Perhaps you can see yourself being the next Elon Musk, Jordan Belfort, Kevin O’Leary or Liliane Bettencourt. If so, then Thompson Rivers University has good news for you.
On Oct. 9 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., TRU’s Generator space located in the basement of the Brown House of Learning put on a workshop about accounting for startup companies. This workshop is the first in a series of startup workshops being held this semester.
“Our Startup Accounting workshop is part of our Startup Basics Series we’re running throughout the semester that is designed to help TRU students, alumni and faculty enter the world of entrepreneurship or level-up their existing business and make their passion their paycheque,” said Beth Quirie with the Kamloops Innovation and TRU Generator Centre.
The Startup Basics Series is a relaxed classroom style program split into distinct topics that bring entrepreneurs and the startup-curious through the basics of forming a business plan and documenting their ideas. Sessions are presented by Kamloops Innovation staff, EIR, mentors, partners and alumni.
The Generator is the on-campus startup business accelerator providing students, faculty, staff and alumni with mentorship, workshops and events and a drop-in workspace. Powered by Kamloops Innovation, TRU Generator has been mirroring the Kamloops Innovation Centre for the past 5 years with a focus on the resources and needs of the TRU campus.
“We believe that TRU is a vital source of startup company founders who are driving the startup economy locally and of the talent those companies are looking to hire,” Quirie said. “I personally think these workshops are a great introduction to the world of entrepreneurship regardless of the stage you’re at with your business. Not only are you getting practical skills like accounting, but more importantly you are becoming part of a vibrant community of startups and all the support, mentorship and resources that are part of it.”
Other startup basics workshops coming this semester include:
• Startup Legal: October 23, 2018
• Resources for Startups: November 2, 2018
• Business Building: November 6, 2018
• Laws of Attractions: November 20, 2018
• Budget Building: December 4, 2018
All workshops start at 5:00 p.m. and go for 1 hour. Every workshop is free to attend and open to all students.