The Kamloops North Shore welcomes beer enthusiasts

Kamloops hosted yet another successful Brewloops, marking the fourth annual celebration of local and guest craft breweries. With two nights full of craft breweries, cideries, food trucks of any meal you could ask for and live music.
Walking through the gate transported you into a beer lover’s paradise. With booth after booth of different tastes ranging from local favourites like Iron Road and Red Collar and even Kamloops new-comers Bright Eye Brewing to visiting breweries from Victoria including Lighthouse Brewing Company.
Food trucks lined the venue with local TRU favourites like Eats Amore and Happy Camper.
The 2018 Brewloops festival saw the growth of the festival continuing as its popularity grows year after year. This growth meant one thing, a bigger venue. This year’s celebration moved locations to accommodate the growth in beer enthusiasts.
Festival-goers were treated with not one but two live music stages to keep the crowds lively. With a number of DJ mixes and live rock-guitar riffs drifting over the crowds, drinks were flowing well after dark.
The festival is not exclusive to the two-night event that transformed the North Shore parking lot. Brewloops had everything from brunch, Farmer’s Market tastings, large tailgate music shows, high-end cask/food pairings, education sessions, cider, bike tours and boutique socials that brought enthusiasts close to the brewers who love the beer just as much as they do.
Brewloops has committed to giving back to the community, working hard with the local Rotary Club and Western Canada Theatre (WCT). These efforts we made to drive funds right back into the community.
By leveraging the power of the WCT and the connections through the Rotary Club, Brewloops was able to deliver a unique and exciting event with local music and arts. So far, Brewloops has raised $30,000 for local community groups.
It looks like Brewloops is here to stay with the growing community of craft beer fans and craft breweries popping up in Kamloops.