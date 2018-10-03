Review: The Predator

The Predator is a mediocre comedy disguised as an action film where the only memorable part about it is a few well-placed jokes and the controversy surrounding the show itself.
The movie is about a U.S. sniper who watches his entire brigade get killed by an alien and is then hunted.
The entire premise is continuously made fun of throughout the movie, where one of the biggest bits is that they call the alien a predator and with that it doesn’t hold a very serious tone.
The story has so many jokes in it that when something serious does happen, it feels a bit jarring for the audience. The plot continuously goes from point A to point C without wanting to discuss point B.
It all also leads to an eye-rolling plot twist that for one, doesn’t make any sense considering the actions before it and two, feels so lazy and cliche. The most jarring parts of it do come through its editing, however, where the controversy does have ownership over the final product.
The controversy in question came out of the director of the film, Shane Black hiring a sex offender to work on the project without telling the cast. This clearly left actors feeling very uneasy, especially Olivia Munn, who then reported this to the studio, 20th Century Fox.
While this lead to several scenes featuring the person in question being cut, the effect on the film feels like more than that. There were too many editing shifts, wherein one scene they randomly find an RV, as well as fight sequences that feel choppy, to say the least.
The flow doesn’t really continue to keep viewers interested and instead, forces viewers to pay attention due to making small leaps in understanding.
The acting is alright, with the writing being on point for some scenes. Keegan-Michael Key is a stand-out.
It’s a pity because the performers are all trying to do their bests and it does come through. Yet so much is cut out that it feels disorienting.
It also feels uncomfortable with many very patriotic themes being presented though never feeling justified. It’s as if it wants to present a reasoning for the patriotism of the U.S. military, though when it gives a reason it’s summed up to “because we’re awesome.”
Another critique is the excessive amount of gore. Gore can be used very expertly, with a fearful tactic like the original Alien to comedic ways like with the first Deadpool. With The Predator, it’s just thrown in whenever it can be. In some scenes, it can lead to intense moments, but it then feels very obscene when it happens in the middle of a joke.
Overall, The Predator was given all of the effort from the actors involved, yet was failed by it’s editing, writing and directing which all led to an experience that isn’t at all memorable.