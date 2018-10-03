Get ready to party with the occult this Halloween

With October well on its way, it’s time to start thinking about what you are going to do for Halloween. Kamloops has two new and unique parties, perfect for anyone’s taste.
Kamloops party planning company, Soul Patch Productions, is taking on not one but two major Halloween parties back-to-back. The evening will start off with the Voodoo Doll Ball and then a treasure hunt that leads partygoers to the Halloweed Hoot-A-Nanny.
Both parties are sure to be like no other party in the city. Live music and dancing will keep you going until the haunting hour.
“I’m a little selfish, I want to have a good time too. Hopefully, everyone else has a good time,” joked Gabe Salvatore, owner of Soul Patch Productions.
Part one will kick off at Let’s Move Studio from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. with the Voodoo Doll Ball. Partygoers will be treated to a costume contest, live music courtesy of Doc the Disorderly and a fortune teller.
If you’re aren’t too tired, the party continues down the street at Wizards Advanced Medicine dispensary. Join the crowd for a jam band, dance party and weather permitting, a pumpkin smash.
Salvatore, while born and raised in Kamloops, spent a number of years in New Orleans and these themes reflect his love for the spooky and occult.
“There’s a character behind every voodoo doll,” Salvatore said. “Someone’s out to get cursed and what a better way to break a curse than the Halloween weekend.”
Tickets will be available at the door for both the Voodoo Doll Ball and the Halloweed Hoot-A-Nanny. In addition to this, you may just get a discount for coming in costume.