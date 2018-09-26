TRU hosts Health & Wellness Fair to promote healthy living

In recent times the importance of holistic health has been a global topic of discussion and TRU has taken its own steps to promote the benefits of healthy living to students.
This year’s Health & Wellness Fair, organized by TRU’s human resources department, was held in the Campus Activity Centre on Sept. 18.
The event accommodated health and wellness organizations and practitioners who set up booths and shared valuable information with students.
TRU’s very own Health and Wellness Centre was also in attendance, promoting free activities that will be held on campus for students and faculty.
“It’s just to try and reduce stress levels and to promote wellness and healthy living,” said Naomi Woolberton, an ambassador for the Wellness Centre. “It’s important because everyone faces it in their own ways, as a TRU Wellness ambassador I think it’s very important that if people need to talk about those kinds of things that we’re there for people.”
The Health and Wellness Centre, located on the first floor of Old Main, serves as a safe space for students who are experiencing difficulties and may need someone to talk to.
Tamzin Morley, a Naturopathic Physician, was also in attendance at the fair. Morley specializes in identifying the “underlying cause” of a person’s health concerns in order to help them “reach a state of balance.”
“Students need a lot of support because they’re going through a really intense transitional time, they’re away from their families, they’ve got a really intense workload. So putting those supports in place to make sure that they can get through their degrees successfully [is important],” she said.
Some of the health concerns Morley’s practice pays special emphasis on include digestive issues, chronic pain, weight gain and restlessness and fatigue.
Representatives from Nature’s Fare Market also shared information on the different supplements and vitamins students can take to enhance their brain power and “fill gaps” in their diets.
“Something for helping with stress or test anxiety is something called L-theanine, an amino acid that comes from green tea,” said Siobhann Richmond, Nature’s Fare’s event coordinator.
“It’s the reason we don’t get the jitters when we drink green tea as opposed to when we drink coffee. So theanine is really good with helping with allowing you to focus and just calm yourself — so great for pre-exam time,” Richmond added.
Explaining the benefits of yoga and meditation, Mollie Sommer, an intuitive soul coach, said mindfulness is important to well-being.
“Mindfulness teaches you to consciously react and really the only thing you can do wrong in meditation is not doing it [at all],” Sommer said.
She said the amount of time one chooses to meditate is not important and asserted that whether it’s for five minutes or one hour, the time spent meditating will positively impact one’s mind and body.
“As a student with stress and busy social lives, meditation and yoga just give you time to centre into yourself,” she said. “It helps you stop those negative thoughts and helps you be confident.”
Physical, mental and spiritual health all play an important role in a student’s academic performance; hence, one should be mindful and vigilant to practice and apply healthy measures for a happy life.