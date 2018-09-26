MSOC goes 1 and 1 over weekend

The men’s WolfPack soccer team had mixed results as they lost to the Alberta Golden Bears 1-0 and beat the Mount Royal Cougars 4-0 and ended the weekend with a 2-4-2 record.
TRU lost on Sept. 21 to the Golden Bears who are currently ranked number one despite having more shots on goal than the unbeaten Bears who came in at 7-0-1.
TRU had eight shots on goal to the Bears’ seven. Once again TRU struggled to convert in the final third and Alberta made them pay for it.
TRU played their entire weekend without their star attacking player, Mitch Popadynetz.
Koffi Nyavor, who came in place of Popadynetz, had the best opportunities in the game, with one in particular hitting the side netting within five minutes of the first half.
Both teams went into halftime at 0-0 but TRU came out strong at the start of the second half but to no avail as the Bears scored in the 65th minute to take the lead.
David Chung was the goalscorer for Alberta.
TRU rookie Jackson Gardner was in goal for the WolfPack and only had to make two saves all game.
“In the first, there was a 10-minute spell in the first half where we kind of lost it,” said head coach John Antulov to TRU athletics. “In the second half, we had a lot of the possession as well. Once again, in the final part of the field we are letting ourselves down and getting punished for it.”
The WolfPack was able to put that frustrating result behind them as they beat the Mount Royal Cougars 4-0 on Sept. 22.
It was a much-improved performance offensively from the team with James Fraser getting a hat-trick and the man of the match award.
“I thought overall our guys were really solid this weekend, even against a tough Alberta side, I thought we played really well and we carried that into today,” Antulov said.
Antulov felt the only difference between the Alberta game and Mount Royal game was the ability of the team to convert in the final third of the pitch.
“I thought in the last three games and especially today, James has been playing really well, able to link up play and get on the end of things as well and able to finish a lot,” he said.
He was also very impressed with Nyavor and rookie defender Levi Andoh.
These kinds of performances show what the team is capable of if they play with consistency, something which all of TRU will be hoping for.