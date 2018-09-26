Another rough weekend for TRU women’s soccer

The TRU women’s soccer team had a tough time on the road against the University of Victoria Vikes and the UBC Thunderbirds.
TRU started off the weekend with a 3-0 loss to the University of Victoria Vikes on Sept. 21 in Victoria.
This game marked the debut of keeper Marissa Young, with Danielle Robertson not available for this game.
Young, a Calgary native, started her TRU career well, making nine saves in a tough game.
The game was tied at 0-0 going into halftime despite the WolfPack being outshot 14-2 in the first half alone.
The Vikes continued to push and eventually scored fifty-six minutes in the game. Kara Kilbey scored the opening goal of the contest.
Caitlin Millham scored the second goal for the Vikes, which was scored sixty-one minutes into the contest and four minutes later Emma Skalik scored the third goal to wrap up the contest for the Vikes.
TRU were outshot 23-7 by the Vikes.
We had five or six first-years out there on the field against a very veteran team and it’s especially tough for a first-year goalkeeper,” said head coach Kelly Shantz to TRU athletics. “Even the three goals that went in, they were quality goals. She didn’t fumble anything or make any mistakes in judgement or anything. They were quality finishes. Marissa can take great solace in knowing that she played a great 90 minutes.”
TRU faced another tough test as they took on the UBC Thunderbirds at Ken Woods Field in Vancouver.
The Thunderbirds won 3-0. Melissa Bustos scored the first goal ten minutes into the game. Danielle Steer then doubled the lead thirty-six minutes in. Michelle Jang wrapped up the contest with a goal in the seventy-sixth minute.
TRU were outshot 19-7 by the Thunderbirds but they were able to register the most shots on goal throughout the ninety minutes.
TRU fall to 0-4 on the road and 1-5 for the season, whilst UBC are now 5-2.
“Upgraded performance from the girls. A solid effort from start to finish. We were unlucky in the first three minutes not to be up 1-0. Scramble off a corner kick,” Shantz said. “The ball dropped right in front of freshman Katherine Walkley who smashed it just outside the post and cleared off the line by a UBC defender. We had a lot of moments like that.”
Travelling to play UBC and UVic is never easy, so as disappointing as these results were they can be forgiven given the circumstances.
“We worked hard. We did have a good weekend despite the results. Some positive improvements in our work ethic. Our effort and shape were improved. We are still a pretty young team and inexperienced out there,” Shantz added.
TRU will be hoping for better luck as they return to Canada West action at Hillside stadium next week.