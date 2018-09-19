Students bring awareness to the power of music

The TRUSU Musician’s Club has taken on the role of philanthropist with their four-part concert series supporting B.C.-run organization Music Heals. This concert series features the talents of TRU and Kamloops-based musicians with the collective goal of supporting Music Heals.
TRUSU Musician’s Club teamed up with fellow TRU student Sophia de Zeeuw to turn an idea into reality. The team will be collecting old music players of any sort to be 100% donated to Music Heals. These music players will be refurbished and packed with music to be given to music therapy patients.
“Everyone has a dusty old MP3 player laying around somewhere,” said de Zeeuw.
Music Heals was founded by a group of music enthusiasts who wanted to join together to raise awareness towards the power of music. Music Heals Charitable Foundation supports a wide range of music therapy services to communities in B.C. and across Canada. They work hard to increase access to music therapy for patients in children’s hospitals, senior’s centres, palliative care, AIDS & HIV programs, at-risk youth, habilitation and bereavement support.
The inspiration for this concert series came from personal experience with mental health in de Zeeuw’s family.
“I’ve totally seen how music therapy has helped them and I decided that I needed to help and this was the best way I knew how,” de Zeeuw said.
The team has pulled together a great assortment of local talent including R&B, electric rock, psychedelic rock, acoustic rock, folk and Latin, just to name a few.
The latest show saw the musical talents of local band, Save the Turtles. Followed by Bo Agandaba and then closed the with host band, The Smooth Humans.
The TRUSU Musician’s Club will be hosting two more concerts as part of their September concert series. Each Saturday, concert-goers will be treated to new sounds and new locations.
The next show will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 at BOLD Pizzeria at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but be sure to help out by dusting off your old MP3 player for a great cause.