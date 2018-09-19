Despite aggressiveness, ‘Pack struggles in Calgary

The WolfPack men’s soccer team suffered a tough 1-0 loss in Calgary against the Dinos on Sept. 15.
While TRU was the more aggressive team in front of goal with 21 shots, 13 which came in the first half, in comparison the Dinos only managed to register 6 shots.
Unfortunately, converting their chances in front of goal has been their biggest challenge at the start of the 2018 season.
Jared Filo scored for the Dinos 25 minutes into the game, the assist came from Mark Bohdan.
This game marked the debut of rookie TRU keeper Jackson Gardner of Chilliwack, B.C. Other than the goal Gardner had a relatively quiet day considering he had to only deal with 6 shots.
Jake Ruschkowski had to make only three saves throughout the entire game, a worrying statistic from a TRU point of view.
With this loss, TRU’s record now stands at 1-3-2 whilst the Calgary Dinos are now 2-3.
“Not happy with the 1-0 loss, but it was a match that we controlled. For the most part, we dominated from the beginning to the end,” said head coach John Antulov to TRU athletics.
“We had numerous chances on goal but unfortunately we weren’t able to finish in tight areas. I thought the boys controlled the game defensively,” Antulov said. “We very much limited their opportunities and put them under a lot of pressure. We were just unable to finish. I think it is a point where we need to just stay positive that we are doing the right things.”
The ’Pack team have played well in most games, but haven’t been able to put the ball in the back of the net and that will need to change soon if they are going to qualify for the playoffs.
“I thought this was probably our best game of the year as a group,” Antulov said. “Everyone was clicking. It was just unfortunate that we were unable to get a result in the end.”
TRU will be hoping that home comforts will help them in their next encounter as they take on the University of Alberta Golden Bears at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops, B.C.