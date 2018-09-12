Crosswalk gets a fresh look just in time for Pride

Recently, TRU gave two of the sidewalks on campus a makeover. The rainbow sidewalks are not new to campus, but fresh restorations of the old one. These makeovers come to TRU just in time for the 7th Annual Campus Pride Parade.
On Thursday, September 13, the 7th annual campus Pride Parade, hosted by the TRUSU Equity Committee, will take place at TRU. The pride parade will be outside of Old Main, in front of Starbucks, between 12:30 and 1:30.
Everyone is invited to participate in the parade and are welcome to bring their own signs, banners or anything else to express support. If not, parade placards are also available to those who would like one.
The TRUSU Pride Parade celebrates diversity and the LGBTQ+ community on TRU’s campus. By celebrating pride on campus, it promotes Thompson Rivers University as a safe place to study, work and live, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Pride has become an important part of our society over the years and is widely accepted by the majority of western canada. Although there is still a long way to go, pride days, weeks and months have given the LGBTQ+ community a feeling of belonging in a world that is still learning to accept one another.
Pride is defined as having satisfaction from one’s achievements or qualities or being proud of those achievement’s or qualities. In regards to the time of year that is pride, it is known as an occasion to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through events, including parades. It is a time to be proud of your identity and walk with those who support you and those who understand what it’s like to be in your shoes.
The TRUSU Pride Parade on campus is free to attend and open to anyone, regardless of race, gender identity or sexual orientation. Everyone is welcome to participate in the parade itself or to watch from the sidelines and support their fellow classmates, faculty and community members. This is an event you won’t want to miss.