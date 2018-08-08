WolfPack cross country team continues to grow

2018 is a time in human history where being progressive will make or break a person, a career, a team and above all else a college program.
The WolfPack cross country team continues to recruit well, but what stands out going into this season more than anything else is the growth of the women’s roster.
Granted the cross country program is still fairly new, so to compare them to other programs would be a little unfair. Yet they still deserve some credit for growing the women’s roster as quickly as they have.
Local girl Sophie Ogilvie will become a member of the roster this coming fall. She is the sister of team member Josh Ogilvie.
She is a triathlete, having finished second in the provincial triathlon series in 2015-16 and was the U16 girl’s national triathlon champion in 2014/15.
“Sophie has been a dedicated triathlete for years and has been very successful in her sport,” said head coach Carmin Mazzotta to TRU athletics. “It’s great news for our program that she has decided to run for us this fall. I’m very interested to see how she progresses and to work with her.”
Ogilvie expressed to the WolfPack that she had enjoyed her previous stints working with Mazzotta at the Kamloops track and field club.
Ogilvie was very complimentary of Mazzotta’s ability to walk the fine line of being a tough coach and keeping things light hearted.
She also spoke of her brother’s influence in her joining the program, something which can’t be underestimated, the influence of a loved one can have a strong hold on anyone.
Ogilvie also mentioned that location, finances and a good overall program helped in making her decision.
She also expressed her delight at the growth of the women’s roster, something which the program can’t be credited enough for.
She also told TRU athletics of her ambition to compete in the nationals in Ontario, a feat which would be impressive given that this will be her first year in the program.
The balance between the men’s and women’s program is something that is positive and hopefully bears fruit in the long run.