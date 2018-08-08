Slavery still a prominent problem in today’s world

A recent statistic shown by the Walk Free Foundation shows that an estimated 40.6 million people were still living in slavery in 2016.
Modern slavery, or as it’s known in some countries as contemporary slavery, refers to the institutions of slavery that continue to exist in the present day. These include such crimes as human trafficking, slavery and slavery like practices like servitude, forced labour, forced or servile marriage, the sale and exploitation of children and debt bondage.
The study also shows that 71% of victims are women, with an estimated 28,826,000 women being victims of modern slavery worldwide.
The leading nation with reports of instances of slavery is North Korea, which is followed by Eritrea, Burundi, the Central African Republic and Afghanistan. Many of these countries are marred by conflict, with breakdowns in the rule of law, displacement and a lack of physical security. However, the report is very conservative, with significant gaps in the data, particularly for the Arab States.
The problem also lies with the fact with G20 countries have imported $200 billion dollars worth of electronics, such as laptops or cell phones, that are at a high risk of having been crafted by slave labor.
At this current time, only seven G20 countries have taken steps to counter modern slavery, those being the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and several other European nations.
Ways to combat this global problem are challenging.
“We’d be hard pressed to go to the supermarket to find a tin of tuna or to buy clothes that we felt assured weren’t cut by the hands of those in modern slavery,” reads the report.
If you’d like to show your support for ending slavery, you can check out the links below.
In B.C.
Battered Women Support Services Vancouver (BWSS)
www.bwss.org
information@bwss.org
604-687-1867 (Crisis/intake)
604-687-1868 / 1-855-687-1868 (General inquiries)
Children of the Street Society
www.childrenofthestreet.com
info@childrenofthestreet.com
604-777-7510
Deborah’s Gate
www.deborahsgate.ca
staff@deborahsgate.ca
604-915-5678 / 1-855-332-4283 (24 hr. Crisis Line)
Office to Combat Trafficking in Persons
http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/victims-of-crime/human-trafficking
octip@gov.bc.ca
604-660-5199 (General inquiries)
1-888-712-7974 (24 hr. Support Line)
International:
End Slavery Now
http://www.endslaverynow.org/connect