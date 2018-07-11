TRU receives new graduate student scholarship fund

With the help of the B.C. government TRU will be able to support students in priority areas such as science and technology with a new $180,000 graduate student scholarship fund. TRU will be able to allocate the $180,000 in funds to scholarships in any of its six graduate degree programs.
“We welcome this investment in our students and their research,” said TRU president Alan Shaver. “It acknowledges the growth and value of our graduate programs and the community-relevant research undertaken by our students supported by our skilled faculty.”
The funding for these scholarships are part of a $12 million announcement made in May by Premier John Horgan to support 800 awards of $15,000 each over the next three years.
Many of these scholarships will be research-focused, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. However, disciplines and professional programs, such as TRU’s master of business administration will also be eligible.
With nearly 16,000 domestic students enrolled in graduate degree programs in B.C., and 500 at TRU alone, student groups in the province have often advocated for better graduate scholarship programs as B.C. has lagged behind other provinces. With the announcement, the government hopes to boost B.C.’s economy by helping graduate students prepare for their careers.
“Breaking down barriers for our graduate students in the Thompson region is a win for everyone. The B.C. Graduate Scholarship fund is an investment in people that will keep this region competitive,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “TRU grads are advancing research in a wide range of subjects, including land reclamation, community health and invasive species management, and their insights and solutions can have far-reaching economic benefits for the region and the province as a whole.”
The scholarship fund is also part of a broader plan to increase support for B.C.’s technology sector, with the government investing in 2,900 new tech spaces and Women in Technology scholarships. Of those scholarships, 10 annual $10,000 scholarships will be awarded, including at least one for Indigenous women.
“This graduate scholarship fund will help students interested in science, technology, engineering, math and professional programs develop the skills needed to work in B.C.’s thriving tech and innovation sector,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “To drive B.C.’s economy forward, it is critically important that our tech industry has access to the brightest talent, and this investment will help post-secondary students prepare to enter today’s most in-demand job market.”