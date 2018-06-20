Seguin’s death caused by mixing of fentanyl and alcohol

A coroners report released today confirmed the cause of death of former vice-president of advancement, Christopher Seguin, to be the unintentional mixing of alcohol and fentanyl.
Seguin was on university business when he was found in medical distress in his Victoria hotel room at 5:00 pm on September 11, 2017. The report states that paramedics who arrived on scene initiated resuscitation measures, including the administration of naloxone.
He was then transported to the Royal Jubilee Hospital’s intensive-care unit, where testing would confirm the presence of fentanyl. Seguin’s condition deteriorated over the next few days. He died on September 22, 2017, 11 days after being admitted to the hospital.
According to the report, an examination of his hotel room revealed several bottles of alcohol, but no illicit substances or drug paraphernalia.
“Mr. Seguin’s medical history included past alcohol overuse, but no documented history of illicit substance use,” the report reads.
The toxicology results found moderate to heavy alcohol intoxication, along with an amount of fentanyl deemed to be within a “therapeutic range.”
The report goes on to state that the mixing of alcohol and fentanyl can produce “greater respiratory depression”, leading to a lack of oxygen to the brain and the immediate cause of his death.
Seguin’s death due to an anoxic brain injury has been ruled as accidental.
Seguin, who grew up in Kamloops, had served as TRU’s vice-president of advancement since 2007 and was a prominent member of the Kamloops community.