Landon Currie attends national junior men’s volleyball camp

Libero Landon Currie from Vernon, B.C. is representing TRU at the national junior men’s volleyball camp, which started on May 30.
The camp is currently being hosted at the national training centre in Gatineau, Quebec.
“First year went really well,” Currie said to TRU Athletics, “I wasn’t expecting to start, but with a lot of hard work, I was able to show my skills out there.”
Pat Hennelly, the team’s head coach, also expressed his satisfaction with Currie’s performance.
“We put Landon into a position where he had to pass half the court and he handled that. Just the mental aspect of that is tough. There are very few guys in this league that can do that. Landon was outstanding,” Hennelly stated to TRU Athletics.
Currie acknowledged that his transition from high school volleyball to WolfPack was a tough one. He had to get used to a higher and tougher level of competition, dealing with things like faster serves and harder hit balls.
Currie who stands at 5’9 is pretty small when you compare him to the average male volleyball player, yet has shown the mental toughness required to excel and as he expressed to TRU Athletics, has received staunch support from Hennelly.
The support of a coach may seem inconsequential or maybe disregarded by some, but it’s invaluable especially for a rookie who had a slow start.
Having an experienced head coach like Hennelly supporting Currie gave him the confidence he needed to perform at the university level.
“Can’t be happier for a guy like that, in his first year he became a cornerstone of our team,” Hennelly said.
Hennelly went as far as describing Currie as a natural born leader, one who leads by action and ability on the court.
Currie has shown a high level of dedication and commitment, commuting back and forth between Kamloops and Vernon for training during the summer.
Currie has performed really well statistically too, finishing third in Canada west for digs per set and fifth in total number of digs in Canada West.
From the stories coming out of WolfPack, Currie seems to have all of what is required to become a success and that should give him a good shot to represent Canada in the future.
With the university having a history of successful athletes, this should give Currie the confidence he needs, especially with coach Hennelly’s helping hand.
Many within WolfPack are hoping Currie will do it again this year.